The Kalaburagi police have arrested two 19-year-old men for killing a person Vijaya Kamble for being in a relationship with the sister of one of the accused.

According to the reports, the two accused, identified as 19-year-old Shahabuddin and 19-year-old Nawaz, had attacked and stabbed 25-year-old Dalit man Vijaya Kamble with an iron rod in Wadi town in Kalaburagi on Monday night.

Vijaya Kamble, a resident of Bheema Nagar Layout, was in a relationship with a Muslim girl, the elder sister of Shahabuddin. The two Muslim youths allegedly killed the Hindu youth for being in a relationship with the Muslim girl.

The mother of the deceased said that Shahabuddin had visited Kamble’s house around six months back and had issued a warning against being in a relationship with his sister. She had added that after Vijaya returned from work, he got a phone call and went somewhere. “They stabbed him and hit him in the head”, the grieving mother told the media.

Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Isha Pant said the girl’s family had come to know about the relationship, and since it was an interfaith relationship, there was resentment.

“It over this displeasure that Shahabuddin murdered him,” said Pant. The police have booked the two accused under IPC section 304 (murder).

According to the police, on May 25, 2022, Shahabuddin and Nawaz took Kamble under a railway bridge and attacked him using weapons, stones and bricks. The police said that the victim had been attacked brutally and finally succumbed to death. He suffered heavy bleeding on the spot and lost his life after the attack.

“There were multiple injuries on his neck, and there were hit marks on the head. He died on the spot. From the investigation so far, we have found that the attack wasn’t pre-planned, but we are in the process of finding more evidence,” Isha Pant said.

After the incident, the situation in Kalaburgi’s Wadi has turned intense. The police have deployed extra personnel in the locality to maintain law and order.