Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be a descendant of Shah Jahan, criticized Bharatiya Janata Party MP Diya Kumari for her remarks that the Taj Mahal is built on land that originally belonged to the Rajput Royal Family of Jaipur. Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy shared a video from his social media accounts Thursday 12th May 2022 in which he went on to say that Diya Kumari has ‘even a drop of Rajput blood in her’, she should show the documents proving the land deal she claimed.

He said, “This statement of mine is about the controversy about the Taj Mahal that appeared yesterday. Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP Diya Kumari has made a statement. All of you must have heard that she claimed that the Taj Mahal was built on land that Shah Jahan grabbed from their Rajput forefathers without paying any compensations and that she has documents to prove this. So, all I would like to tell her is that she should not throw any such allegations in the air. It looks idiotic. First, you read the history. Because Shah Jahan happens to be the uncle (husband of the maternal aunt) of you Rajputs. Because his second wife was known by the name Laal Bai. Their marriage was solemnized in 1611 CE. Shah Jahan’s mother Jagat Gosain also hails from your Rajput family. Shah Jahan’s grandmother, that is, the wife of Akbar the Great, who gave birth to Jahangir, Jodha Bai alias Harka Bai was also a Rajput.”

Speaking about the land given by the Rajputs to the Mughals he said, “When Akbar the Great became the son-in-law of the Rajputs, in those days, there was a custom in Rajput families that Rajputs used to gift them different palaces. So this claim about the compensations and grabbing land is baseless. Mughals did not need it at all, because the whole Hindustan was theirs. Mughals were the rulers of H/industan. You are just talking about the Jaipur province. Mughals were the rulers of the whole country which at that time included Bangladesh, Pakistan, and border parts of Nepal as well. Yours was just a small province as compared to the Mughal empire. And you had made alliances with the Mughals at that time. 14 out of my 27 grandmothers were Rajputs. So you giving such statements about having the documents and throwing allegations in the air is not good.”

Diya Kumari had said in her statement that the documents regarding the land deal between the Rajputs and the Mughals are available to her Royal Family and those documents prove that the Taj Mahal is built on the land of Rajputs which was grabbed by the Mughals against negligible costs. Responding to this, Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy said, “If you have the documents kept in that so-called basement cells, and you said that you will present them in front of the court, I give you an open challenge that there are no such documents. If there are any documents, show those documents. Then only I will trust this. If you have even a drop of Rajput blood within, show those documents. You are making such baseless statements just like Modi Ji had once said that there are some blabberers in his party who needlessly create some controversy. So this statement of yours is like one of those blabberers.”

Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy further said, “You must know that the Mughals ruled for 350 years. And Rajputs were in alliance with them because I know that all my grandmothers were from the Rajput families. Our maternal homes are Rajput families. And your forefathers forgot this thing. In 1857, the Britishers occupied India. For 100 years you sat in their laps. When the whole nation was fighting against the British Raj, you preferred to sit in their laps just to save your ancestral properties. The whole nation and the whole world know what you people have done. British rulers left in 1947 and India became independent. From 1947 till today, you people did not remember this. How did you remember it all of a sudden? Did Uncle Shah Jahan come into your dreams and told you this? Did your grandmother Laal Bai come and told you this? How did you make such claims?”

He further said, “I appeal to all the media houses and the Hindus and the Muslims in the country that ignore these people who are making such statements just to gain some publicity through such cheap publicity stunts. By making such statements you are reducing the stature of the Rajput families not only in India but also in the whole world. You are lessening their value and credibility. I would ask her not to give such statements. Especially to the BJP media cell chief who has filed this petition, I would like to tell him that today you are asking to open the 22 doors of the Taj Mahal. Tomorrow you may ask to dig out the truth of the Gurudwaras in Amritsar which are built on the lands given by Akbar the Great. After that, you will ask to open the Churches in Mumbai and so on. Thus, by making such statements, you are trying to create a controversy between Hindus and Muslims in the country.”

Emperor Shah Jahan’s grandson Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy replies the BJP MP Diya Kumari on the claim that Taj Mahal built on the land belongs to Jaipur Royal Family 👇🏻https://t.co/iERvQ9dJHp pic.twitter.com/QlbsMBhXlS — HrH Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy (@Princeofmoghals) May 12, 2022

Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy concluded by saying, “My message to the nation is the same as the message given by Modi Ji. Don’t pay any attention to what these blabberers are saying. I would also like to ask Diya Kumari Ji to take her words back. She should not give such cheap remarks while talking to the media and especially she should not try to break the bond of alliance and love shared by the Mughals and the Rajputs.”