On Sunday (June 12) night, the Bengaluru police detained Siddhant Kapoor for allegedly consuming drugs at a party. Siddhant is the son of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and the brother of Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor.

As per reports, the police received a tip-off about the presence of drugs at a hotel party on MG Road in Bengaluru. They conducted a raid and collected the samples of suspected people. Besides 6 others, Siddhant Kapoor reportedly tested positive for drugs.

Actor Siddanth Kapoor is detained for consuming drugs. His medical test was found positive for consuming drugs. @DeccanHerald — Chaithanya (@ChaithanyaSwamy) June 13, 2022

Times of India reported that they tried to contact Shakti Kapoor to learn more about the incident but were unsuccessful. It must be mentioned that Siddhant had worked in movies such as ‘Jazbaa’, ‘Chehre’ and ‘Haseena Parkar’. He had also worked as assistant director in ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’, Chup Chup Ke’ and ‘Bhagam Bhag’.

NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan

Last month, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan and 5 others accused in the Cordelia drugs case, stating that the evidence against them was not substantial to press the charges.

The agency, however, added that a complaint was filed against 14 others involved in the case under the NDPS Act provisions. A 6,000-page charge sheet was filed by the anti-drug agency, which included the names of 14 accused after drugs were found on a luxury cruise liner off the Mumbai coast last year.

On October 3, 2021, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and other 6 people were detained from a luxury cruise liner during a rave party. As per reports, cocaine and ecstasy pills were found on the accused persons.

The Court had then held that a prima facie case was made out against Khan and other co-accused.