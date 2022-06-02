Pakistani singer Shae Gill gets hate for praying for Sidhu Moosewala

Singer of the famed Coke Studio song Pasoori, Pakistani singer Shae Gill has been making headlines these days. Recently, Shae Gill spoke about the hatred she has received after praying for ‘non-Muslim’ Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was murdered in Punjab.

Shae expressed her condolences on Instagram following the passing of Sidhu Moosewala. “Heartbroken. May his spirit rest in peace, and may his family and friends have the strength to bear this loss,” she wrote. Following her post, however, numerous social media users condemned her for praying for a non-Muslim.

She turned to Instagram to post screenshots of abusive remarks she has received in response to her condolences for Sidhu Moose Wala’s death. Someone messaged her that as a Muslim, she is not permitted to do dua for non-Muslims when they die.

The Instagram stories by Shae Gill. (Source: Jagran)

In a subsequent Instagram story, clarifying that she is not a Muslim, Shae wrote, “I’ve been getting a lot of such messages. Just wanted to inform everyone that I am not a Muslim. I am a Christian, belong to a Christian family and can make prayers for people from different religions.”

“If you send me messages like this, you are getting blocked,” she warned, adding that she sometimes checks her DMs to stay in touch with her followers. “I honestly wouldn’t have announced it like that,” she added, “but I just got sick of people believing they could police me by that standard,” she wrote.

Shae Gill is a Pakistani singer who rose to prominence after the release of her debut “Pasoori” in 2022. Pasoori is the latest episode of Coke Studio season 14, and it stars Shae Gill and Ali Sethi.

On Sunday, famous Punjabi artist and rapper Sidhu Moosewala was killed in an attack in Mansa, Punjab. The attack took place on Sunday, May 29, 2022, in the Mansa village of Jawaharke during the evening. Unidentified attackers opened fire on Moosewala and his two companions. He was carried to the hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.