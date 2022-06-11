Saturday, June 11, 2022
‘Covid-19 management in Uttar Pradesh far better than in the United States’, says Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation CEO in Lucknow

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman called on UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, and he said that Covid management of Uttar Pradesh is “an example to the world”.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath
According to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid management is better compared to that of the United States. According to a news release from the state government, a BMGF delegation had a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday to discuss ways to increase technical collaboration in the health, nutrition, and agricultural sectors.

“Having observed Covid management of many countries where we work, it would be fair to state that India, especially Uttar Pradesh, was far better in Covid management than even the United States,” said Mark Suzman, CEO of BMGF. He further added, “the way the state’s leadership tackled population density and various social challenges to control the pandemic is commendable.” The delegation described the Covid management of Uttar Pradesh as “an example to the world”.

Yogi Adityanath, the state’s chief minister, stated that The Foundation has played an essential role in the effective execution of the state government’s programmes for the needy. According to the CM, the UP government has also gotten cooperation from the Foundation in combating Covid, including the establishment of dedicated Covid hospitals in Noida, Gonda, and Prayagraj.

He further stated that 95 per cent of encephalitis-related fatalities in kids have been averted. Still, more work remained to be done on the subject of health security in Uttar Pradesh, therefore the state government was establishing a medical college in each district to ensure that there was no shortage of physicians.

“The latest National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) results reveal that the state has witnessed phenomenal improvement in the health and nutrition sector,” CM Yogi said during the meeting.

As per CM Yogi, a shortage of competent nurses and paramedics remains a serious worry, and the Foundation might assist in the creation of a team of qualified, skilled, and professional nursing workers and paramedics, as well as promote this on the digital platform. He also added that much needs to be done in the field of health security in state and, therefore his government is setting up a medical college in each district of the state.

The BMGF team, led by CEO Marks Suzman, paid a visit to Lucknow’s Avantibai (women’s) hospital to assess the services provided to pregnant women and newborn children. According to Dr Seema Srivastava, the hospital’s chief superintendent, the delegation spoke with medical staff and examined services.

