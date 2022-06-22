A controversial poster directed at Sanjay Raut has been put in front of his house allegedly by Deepmala Badhe, a Shiv Sena corporator. The poster contains the Shiv Sena spokesperson’s photo with a Hindi Shayari amid the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra | A banner, reading ‘Your arrogance would last 4 days, our kingship is inherited’, seen outside the residence of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Mumbai.



The banner has been put up by Shiv Sena Corporator Deepmala Badhe. pic.twitter.com/N4WkJA0riB — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

The poster likely put up by Shiv Sena corporator Deepmala Badhe which bears her name says, “Teri Ghamand to char din ki hai pagle, Hamari Badshahi to Khandani hai,” (Your arrogance would last four days, oh fool, our kingship is inherited).

Meanwhile, rebel leader Eknath Shinde, who has staged a coup by halting with more than 35 Shiv Sena MLAs, is currently staying at a hotel in Guwahati, Assam. Shinde has earlier suggested that him being a true follower of Balasaheb Thackeray, would never give up the cause of Hindutva, and he would stay with the Shiv Sena only if the party allies with the BJP.

Earlier yesterday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had dispatched two of his trusted aides—Milind Narvekar and Ravindra Phatak—to Surat to have a detailed discussion with Eknath Shinde and other MLAs to solve the internecine conflict that had the potential to unravel the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the neighbouring state.

In his meeting with Narvekar and Phatak, Shinde and other MLAs reportedly insisted that Hindutva was paramount to them and that they would not compromise on it. As per reports, Narvekar also facilitated a call between Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, which went on for 15 minutes and during which the latter assured the rebel Shiv Sena leader that his issues would be resolved.

With Sena MLAs openly revolting against the party, it seems that all is really not well within the Shiv Sena, and the precarious alliance of Maha Vikas Aghadi might finally be on the verge of an imminent collapse.