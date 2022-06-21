Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, Maharashtra CM’s representatives—Milind Narvekar and Ravindra Phatak—met rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other MLAs camping in Surat to defuse the situation. According to the reports, Shinde proposed to Narvekar that he would return to the party if Shiv Sena formed a government with the BJP.

सूत्रों के मुताबिक़ एकनाथ शिंदे ने उद्धव ठाकरे के ख़ास मिलिंद नार्वेकर को प्रस्ताव दिया है कि अगर BJP के साथ शिवसेना सरकार बनाए तो वो वापस पार्टी में लौट जाएंगे.. — Rubika Liyaquat (@RubikaLiyaquat) June 21, 2022

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray earlier today dispatched two of his trusted aides—Milind Narvekar and Ravindra Phatak—to Surat to have a detailed discussion with Eknath Shinde and other MLAs to solve the internecine conflict that stem the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the neighbouring state.

In his meeting with Narvekar and Phatak, Shinde and other MLAs reportedly insisted that Hindutva was paramount to them and that they would not compromise on it. As per reports, Narvekar also facilitated a call between Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, which went on for 15 minutes and during which the latter assured the rebel Shiv Sena leader that his issues would be resolved.

Meanwhile, Narvekar and Phatak left for Mumbai after meeting with Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs. After reaching Mumbai, he will directly go to the Varsha Bungalow to meet the CM.

According to Republic TV, the meeting between Maharashtra CM’s envoys and rebel MLAs went on for over 1.5 hours, during which Eknath Shinde talked to Uddhav Thackeray over the phone and expressed his displeasure at slogans being raised against him and his posters torn down during the protests held back in Maharashtra.

The report said Shinde asked for more time from CM Uddhav Thackeray to decide the future course of action. CM Uddhav reportedly agreed and assured him that his issues would be addressed.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra found itself on precarious terrain after Shinde and his loyalist MLAs went “missing”. It was later found that they had reached a hotel in Surat late Monday night, hours after the results of the MLC polls in Maharashtra were declared. As per the latest information, 30 Shiv Sena MLAs and 2 independent MLAs are camping at Le Meridian Hotel in Gujarat’s Surat. They are said to be in constant touch with the BJP and also plan to meet Devendra Fadnavis, who is scheduled to leave Delhi in a while, sources said.