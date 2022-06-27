Monday, June 27, 2022
Amidst ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, ED summons Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for questioning in fraud case

ED summons Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for questioning in fraud case
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (File photo)
In the middle of the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut has been called by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday (June 28) for interrogation in connection with the Pravin Raut and Patra Chawl land fraud case. Satyavrat Kumar, Joint Director of the Enforcement Directorate, confirmed that Sena Rajya Sabha MP Raut had received a notice.

Recently, in the Rs 1,034-crore Patra Chawl land scam case, the ED confiscated property worth Rs 9 crore related to Sanjay Raut’s accomplice Pravin Raut and assets worth around Rs 2 crore associated with Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha.

In February, ED officers investigating the Patra Chawl land fraud discovered that Pravin Raut had transferred Rs 55 lakh to Varsha from the profits of fraud through his wife’s account. The ED further stated that hotel accommodations and tickets for Sanjay Raut and those connected to him had been booked for local and foreign travel.

This development is noteworthy in light of the recent political situation in Maharashtra, where Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has been camping with several of MLAs at a hotel in Guwahati. Following the secession of Sena strongman Shinde and at least 40 party MLAs, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is on the brink of falling. Several Independents have already abandoned the MVA leadership in favour of the Shinde camp.

Even during the crisis, Raut has been quite vociferous throughout. Recently In a strange and scary declaration, the notorious politician vowed that only the dead bodies of the dissident MLAs will return to Mumbai. Raut said, “When bodies of these forty MLAs will arrive, they will be directly sent for postmortem.” After a brief silence after this comment by Raut, a party worker from the audience said, “No sir, we will directly immerse their ashes.” To which, Raut quipped, “Yes, we will send them to Chatt Pooja.”

