Tuesday, June 14, 2022
HomeNews ReportsGovernment of India to hire 10 lakh people in the next 1.5 years after...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Government of India to hire 10 lakh people in the next 1.5 years after PM Modi reviews staff requirement in all departments

In a tweet, the PMO India shared, "PM Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in a mission mode in next 1.5 years."

OpIndia Staff
Eight years of PM Narendra Modi: Here is a wishlist of 8 things for the next 2 years before the 2024 elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image credit: Zee Business)
35

The government of India is all set to hire a whopping 10 lakh people in the next 1.5 years. As per PMO India, PM Modi has asked for the positions to be filled to meet human resource requirements across all departments and ministries of the government.

In a tweet, the PMO India shared, “PM Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in a mission mode in next 1.5 years.”

It is notable here that large-scale employment generation was a key poll promise of the Modi government and the Department of Personnel and Training, the government of India’s department for hiring human resources for its various administrative divisions, comes directly under the PMO.

It recruits staffers through 2 organisations, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The UPSC recruits officers for higher civil offices while the SSC hires the subordinate staff.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPM Modi jobs, govt of India jobs, UPSC, SSC jobs
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Al Kufr Millatun Wahida’: Meet Meer Faisal, columnist with The Wire who believes ‘All non-Muslims are the same, that is Kaafir’

OpIndia Staff -

Md Zubair dog-whistled Islamists over alleged ‘blasphemy’ against Prophet Muhammad: How AltNews co-founder previously mocked Hindu Gods and beliefs

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: ‘I Support Nupur Sharma’ posters appear overnight in Gopalganj, police deny permission to ex-RJD MLA Reyazul Haque to hold ‘protest march’ against the...

OpIndia Staff -

Why did ED summon Rahul Gandhi for questioning? Here is everything you need to know about the National Herald Case

Dibakar Dutta -

‘Congress protesting to safeguard Rahul Gandhi’s 2,000 crore properties, not democracy’: Smriti Irani slams ‘Satyagrah march’

OpIndia Staff -

Shashi Tharoor attacked by Congress supporters for enjoying himself while other party leaders get detained over Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by ED

OpIndia Staff -

Rangeela Rasool, 295A, partition: History threatens to repeat as demands for a special law to punish ‘gustakh-e-rasool’ grows

Nupur J Sharma -

Elephant’s ‘revenge’ act? Tusker kills woman, returns after hours to trample her corpse, then attacks and destroys her house

OpIndia Staff -

“Selectively cases filed against Hindus, many left their studies and homes after FIRs”: Victim of Karauli violence shares his pain, says government is supporting...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

A tale of two Indias: When a sitting CM of state followed rule of land, while an MP’s supporters believe he is above law

Suyash -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,165FollowersFollow
27,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com