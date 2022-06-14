The government of India is all set to hire a whopping 10 lakh people in the next 1.5 years. As per PMO India, PM Modi has asked for the positions to be filled to meet human resource requirements across all departments and ministries of the government.

PM @narendramodi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 14, 2022

In a tweet, the PMO India shared, “PM Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in a mission mode in next 1.5 years.”

It is notable here that large-scale employment generation was a key poll promise of the Modi government and the Department of Personnel and Training, the government of India’s department for hiring human resources for its various administrative divisions, comes directly under the PMO.

It recruits staffers through 2 organisations, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The UPSC recruits officers for higher civil offices while the SSC hires the subordinate staff.