Sunday, June 12, 2022
Afghan football players indulge in a brawl with the Indian team after India registered a 2-1 win in the Asian Cup qualifiers

Earlier, India won the game after a tense finale that saw 3 goals being scored in the last 5 minutes of the game.

AFC Asian Cup IND vs AFG
Indian and Afghan players engage in an ugly scuffle after the natch on Saturday. Image Courtesy: The Times of India
Ugly scenes broke after India registered a fantastic 2-1 win against Afghanistan in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers on Saturday. After the match that took place at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata, a few Afghan players came over towards the Indian contingent and started arguing. The argument soon escalated into a brawl resulting in ugly scenes.

In a video shared by a Twitter user Navaneed M, three Afghani players could be seen pushing two players from the Indian side after the argument. The spat escalated after an Afghan player pulled an Indian player’s shirt. Indian Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu quickly intervened and tried to cool the situation down.

However, the whole Afghanistan team descended upon the Indian team that escalated the fight. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu could also be seen getting slapped in the video. Soon, the Indian contingent also joined in and it turned out into a massive brawl. The players could be seen heckling, pushing and shoving each other. It was time for AFC authorities who entered the scene late and after much moderation, the scuffle ended.

Earlier, India won the game after a tense finale that saw 3 goals being scored in the last 5 minutes of the game. Sunil Chhetri gave India the lead with a brilliant free-kick in the 86th minute only to see Afghanistan equalize just 2 minutes later. However, Sahal Abdul Samad got India the crucial winning goal in the injury time to keep the Blue Tigers on track for the Asian Cup qualification.

With yesterday’s win, India now stands at second position in Group D and will play Hong Kong to try and qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup while Afghanistan is out of the reckoning after yesterday’s defeat.

