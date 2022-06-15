Thursday, June 16, 2022
“There is no communal propaganda at masjids”: Says Kerala CM after removing police officer for warning mosques against hate speech on Fridays

After the SHO issued circular to mosque committees asking them to not allow hate speeches after Friday prayers, Muslim League, SDPI, Congress and other parties had protested against it

OpIndia Staff
Pinarayi Vijayan's office issued a statement about the notice given to the Kannur mosque. The SHO is removed from duties. Image Source: www.onmanoram.com
On 15th June 2022, the Kerala government removed Biju Prakash, the station house officer of Mayyil police station in Kannur from his duties after the police officer issued a notice to the local mosque committee in which he had asked the responsible persons in the mosque to restrain from delivering any hate speech from the mosque during the Friday Namaz. Biju Prakash had issued the notice considering the recent violent protests and subsequent riots by the Islamists in different parts of the country against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her so-called derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

SHO Biju Prakash had sent the notice to the Juma Masjid committee in the area asking them to refrain from delivering provocative speeches during Friday prayers. He had told the mosque committee that the Friday prayers in the mosque should not be used to disrupt communal harmony and incite communal hatred. The notice had also said that appropriate actions will be taken against those who violate this advisory and delivers hate speech.

However, soon after the Mosque received the circular, there was an outrage against the cop. The Muslim community, including parties like Muslim League and SDPI protested against the circular. Muslim League Kannur district general secretary Abdul Karim Cheleri asked Chief Minister to clarify the govt’s stand on the issue. The Muslim leaders also lodged a complaint against the police officer with the Kannur City Police Commissioner.

Following the outrage, the circular was withdrawn and the SHO was removed from his post. After the govt action, the officer said that it was actually an oral advisory to the mosque committee. Withdrawing the circular, the police commissioner also sought an explanation from SHO Biju Prakash.

Reacting to the incident, an official release from the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office mentioned that the notice issued by Biju Prakash was against the policy of the state government. It said, “The SHO had issued the notice without understanding the government policy. Hence, the DGP (director general of police) has removed him from duty. The notice was completely unwarranted and contrary to the view of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.”

It further said, “The government does not believe that communal propaganda is going on at masjids. All should cooperate with the government considering the importance of communal harmony. Certain forces are trying to create communal tension in the country. At this stage, it is vital to protect peaceful life and harmony.”

This statement was issued by the chief minister’s office after the police were criticized for serving this notice. VT Balram, the vice president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee had questioned if the LDF government was going to issue notices to temple committees in the state to ban hate propagandists. VT Balram essentially referred to the recent alleged hate speech by veteran politician PC George at a temple event. Currently, Biju Prakash – the SHO who had issued the notice to the mosque committee – is removed from his duties.

