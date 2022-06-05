Sunday, June 5, 2022
Updated:

Mathura Krishna Janmabhoomi petitioner receives death threats from Agra Jama Masjid Committee President Jahid Qureshi, FIR lodged

OpIndia Staff
Agra Jama Masjid Committee President booked for issuing death threats
Petitioner Mahendra Pratap Singh, image via ABP News
56

Mahendra Pratap Singh, the petitioner in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute, has allegedly been given death threats by the President of Jama Masjid Intezamia committee Agra, Mohammad Jahid Qureshi.

The threats were issued by Qureshi in a viral audio clip. As per reports, a case has been registered against him at Mantola police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 153 (provocation), 153 A (promoting enmity), 506 (criminal intimidation), and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Meanwhile, Mahendra Pratap Singh has sought protection from the police after receiving the threat. While speaking to ABP News, he said, “I am an advocate and a petitioner in the Shahi Idgah case. I have received threats from some people. So, I have filed a complaint in this matter.”

“I have sent a legal notice to the ASI, seeking the return of Krishna idols buried under the stairs of Begum Sahiba Mosque in Shahi Jama Masjid complex of Agra. However, Zahid Qureshi has issued threats to kill me and so I require security cover,” he added.

SSP Agra Sudhir Kumar Singh informed that Jahid Qureshi had made provocative remarks at Jama Masjid in Agra, following the Jumma Namaz on Friday. A clip of his speech had gone viral on social media.

“We also warn others against issuing communally provocative statements and placing them on social media because they will be strictly dealt with,” he told Hindustan Times.

“Let them (Hindus) bring any agency. That day their necks will be slit, let them dig mosques then. They are doing this everywhere. Their courage has increased,” Jaihd Qureshi was heard as saying. He had threatened Mahendra Pratap Singh with dire consequences for staking a claim on Shahi Jama Masjid.

“It is not the BJP getting involved in these issues of temple or mosque but there are people like Mahendra Pratap Singh who are issuing such statements about digging Shahi Jama Masjid in Agra. We are not against any government or nation but against individuals like Mahendra Pratap Singh,” he claimed in his defense.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

