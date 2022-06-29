Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to the state assembly and called for a special session on June 30, Thursday. The only agenda of the session is trust vote against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who have been camping in Guwahati hotel in Assam are expected to leave for Maharashtra to be present in the Assembly tomorrow morning. Earlier in the day, the rebel MLAs visited the Kamakhya temple and offered prayers. Eknath Shinde, the Shiv Sena MLA who is leading the rebel MLAs said that they will return to Mumbai tomorrow and take part in the floor test while following all protocols.

The floor test will be conducted at 11 AM tomorrow and is to be concluded by 5 PM the same day. This came after Devendra Fadnavis, leader of opposition in Maharashtra Assembly approached the Governor along with 8 Independent MLAs and demanded a floor test.

On Tuesday, CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed to the rebel MLAs to come for talks. This comes days after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had threatened that the corpses of rebel MLAs would come to Mumbai instead. The Maharashtra crisis has reached the Supreme Court with plea filed by breakaway Shiv Sena group challenging disqualification proceedings against Shinde and 15 other rebel MLAs. The SC has deferred the disqualification till July 11.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has questioned the Governor’s move for the floor test. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi claimed the floor test was contempt of court since the disqualification of rebel MLAs has been deferred. Shinde, however, had said that the deferring of disqualification was a win for Hindutva of Balasaheb Thackeray and ideas of Anand Dighe.