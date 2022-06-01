On Wednesday, two brothers identified as Sudhir Malik and Ashish Malik were injured in a clash between two groups outside Khalsa College, Sector 26 in Amritsar, Punjab. The third-year Commerce graduate students were injured as guns were fired during the clash.

The Punjab Police confirmed that shots were fired during the clash between two groups outside the college but termed the incident as a routine crime and not a gang war. According to the reports, the duo victims were in a car with two other friends when they were blocked by two cars, one ahead and the other from behind.

Punjab | Two persons injured in a clash between two groups outside Khalsa College, Amritsar



Shots were fired during the clash between two groups outside the college. The situation is under control. It was a routine crime, not a gang war. Further probe underway: Police pic.twitter.com/nWbeeoNrJO — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

The victims in their statement said that around 10 armed people got off the two cars and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons. The victims were going towards DT Mall in their car to watch a movie. They have now been admitted to a private GMSH-16 hospital with severe injuries to the stomach and arm.

Controversial singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Punjab

Earlier, on May 29, popular Punjabi singer, rapper, and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in an attack in Mansa, Punjab. Multiple rounds were fired at his vehicle resulting in his death. Goldy Brar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the murder, alleging Moosewala was involved in the murder of one of their gang member, but Police did not take any action against him.

In the current case, the Punjab Police has recorded the statement of the victims and have registered a case in the matter. Investigations in the case are underway.