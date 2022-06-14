Uddhav Thackeray lashes out at officials after they asked Aaditya Thackeray to come out from his car as per security protocols during PM’s visit: Report

News has come from Maharashtra where CM Uddhav Thackeray has reportedly lashed out at Prime Minister’s security officials after they asked his son and Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray to get out of his car. As reported by TV9 Marathi, CM Thackeray lost his cool and had a minor scuffle with the security officials, after the father-son duo was to follow the PM Modi’s convoy during his visit to Mumbai on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, after wrapping up his visit to Dehu in Pune, PM Modi reached Mumbai two grace two functions in the city. He was welcomed by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis at INS Shikra point, Naval Helipad in Mumbai.

However, following the protocol, the security officials asked Aaditya Thackeray to get out of the CM’s car, which was to follow the PM’s convoy until the next destination. According to a said security protocol, only the Chief Minister of the state is allowed to become part of the PM’s convoy.

At this time, CM Uddhav Thackeray lashed out at the security men for asking Aaditya Thackeray to do so. Apparently, this led to a two to three-minute delay in following up the PM Modi’s convoy up to the Raj Bhavan to unveil the Revolutionaries’ Gallery in the city.

PM Modi is on a day-long visit to Maharashtra on June 14. In the afternoon, he inaugurated the ‘Shila Mandir’ of Sant Tukaram Maharaj in Dehu, Pune. Further, Modi landed in Mumbai to inaugurate an exhibition gallery commemorating Indian Revolutionaries at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. Further, he will precede the bi-centenary celebrations of the Gujarati Newspaper ‘Mumbai Samachar’ at the Bandra-Kurla Complex.