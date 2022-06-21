Trinamool Congress Vice President Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday took to Twitter to post a cryptic tweet stating that he is now ready to play a larger role in national politics.

I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) June 21, 2022

Sinha said that he is grateful to TMC party chief Mamata Banerjee for the honour and prestige that is bestowed on him in the party and now the time has come for him to step aside for ‘greater opposition unity’ for a larger national cause. He said that he is sure Banerjee approves of this step.

Since the tweet was cryptic and message unclear on what he meant to say, but many on social media speculated if he is nudging the party chief to prop up his name as the opposition candidate for upcoming Presidential polls.

While some wondered if he is being named as opposition candidate for President, some opined that Sinha couldn’t even win residential society elections.

Some even questioned his contribution to the TMC itself that he thinks himself worthy of now contributing to the larger national unity.

Some even wondered where did he lack that he was not sent to the Rajya Sabha. Earlier Congress leaders like Pawan Khera and Nagma Morarji had whined how there was something missing in their ‘tapasya’ as they were overlooked for other people for Rajya Sabha.

Earlier in the day, it was reported by some portals that Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee might be announcing Sinha’s name as the Presidential candidate in a meeting that will be convened by NCP leader Sharad Pawar. Pawar’s name had come up as one of the probable candidates from opposition side but he ‘humbly’ stepped aside. Similarly, National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah’s name was also suggested but he too declined saying he still has years of active politics left. The third name that was put forward by Mamata Banerjee was of Gopalkrishna Gandhi, grandson of MK Gandhi and C. Rajagopalachari. However, he, too has declined.

It is not yet clear whether he has quit the party but he sure has indicated so.