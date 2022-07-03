Sunday, July 3, 2022
Social Media
Updated:

Curious case of Alt News co-founder’s ears: Netizens wonder why Mohammed Zubair keeps hiding his ears from the camera

Mohammed Zubair was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments based on the complaint filed by IFSO/Special Cell

OpIndia Staff
Mohammed Zubair
Mohammed Zubair after his bail hearing, again covering the ears.
3

On June 27, the co-founder of Alt News, Mohammed Zubair, was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments based on the complaint filed by Sub Inspector Arun Kumar, posted at IFSO/Special Cell, Dwarka, New Delhi. Since then, police have added sections of criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, and FCRA violation to the case against him.

On Saturday, July 2, the Delhi Court rejected his bail application and sent him to 14-day judicial custody. Since his arrest, Zubair has come across cameras several times while appearing for his bail hearings, or when police took him to his residence for collection of evidence. Whenever he has come across the camera, Zubair has understandably tried to hide his face by wearing a mask, and pulling a baseball cap low over his face.

However, one more interesting thing has caught the eye of several netizens. Most of the time, Mohammed Zubair has made a conscious effort to hide his ears from the camera while making these appearances. This weird act has left the netizens confused as to whether it is just an idiosyncrasy or something more.

A swayamsevak and Twitter user Rahul Kaushik tweeted, “Who’s Zubair? Every single photo he’s hiding not only face, but ears too.”

National Security Affairs Analyst Divya Kumar Soti said that the way Zubair hides his ears, he seems to be highly trained.

Another Twitter user @thinkerspad shared the curiosity of the other internet users and raised questions about the identity of the arrested person and whether it is the same person as in Zubair’s Twitter profile.

Whether it is something innocuous or inconsequential, or something far more sinister, we can not know, but this act of Mohammed Zubair covering his ears in front of the camera has definitely got social media talking.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

