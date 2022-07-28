Assam Police has carried out a major crackdown on terrorists. State police busted a terror module operating in Morigaon. According to the information, jihadi activities were being carried out in a madrasa here. Mufti Mustafa and 8 other Maulavis are arrested by Assam police.

The terror module was operating from a madrasa and was reportedly planning a major attack in the state. The Assam Police received information about it from the intelligence agency, after which the police swung into action and arrested the suspected jihadist. The mastermind of this terror module has been identified as one Mufti Mustafa.

The Morigaon police arrested him on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at night after conducting a search operation at the madrasa and other residences in Moirabari. The madrasa has also been sealed by the police.

Assam: Jamiul Huda #Madrasa in Morigaon sealed by Assam police. Operation on in another girl’s Madrasa.



Mastermind Mufti Mustafa was arrested. He was running network finance by Ansarullah Bangladesh from 2018.



Mufti Mustafa is said to be the mastermind of the terror module. He runs the Jami-ul-Huda madarasa since 2018 in Moirabari. The police also seized several incriminating documents along with mobile phones, bank passbooks, and other material from Mufti Mustafa’s possession. With this, the police detained eight clerics of the madrasa for interrogation. It is being told that he was being funded by one Ansarullah from Bangladesh. Apart from this, the madrasa was also getting funding from many other countries.

Locals say they have no idea about what has led to Mustafa’s arrest. One of the locals said, “The Morigaon police, army, and other officers carried out a search operation for at least two hours at Mustafa’s residence and madrasa last night. Mustafa was apprehended by the police. We don’t know why he was arrested.”

Police are currently investigating further into the case. Meanwhile, speaking on the matter, Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said, “Terrorist organizations are slowly trying to target Assam. They are entering the state via Bangladesh. They are trying to provoke the Muslim youth of the state by teaching them provocative texts.

It is notable that, recently, Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma advocated for the abolition of the word madrasa, saying that getting children admitted in madrasas is a violation of human rights. CM Sarma had described madrasas as the enemies of humanity and said that the word should become extinct. He said, “As long as the madrasa revolves in the mind, the child will never be able to become a doctor or an engineer. If these things are taught to the children, then the children themselves should not go to the madrasa. Admission of children in the madrasa is a violation of human rights.”

In an earlier interview, he had said that around 700 madrasas have been closed and that he intends to convert the rest into nursing schools and medical-engineering colleges. He told that he wants Muslim children to become doctors and engineers by studying in regular schools.