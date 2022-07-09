The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Saturday conducted a raid at the Chennai house of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, reports ANI.

Tamil Nadu | CBI officials raid Congress leader Karti Chidambaram’s residence in Chennai pic.twitter.com/SlVxVpb2pu — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

According to media reports, 6 CBI officials have raided a room in Chidambaram’s house in Nungambakkam, Chennai. Sources claim that the last time when the officials searched Karti Chidambaram’s house in Chennai one room was reportedly locked and the keys were in Karti Chidambaram’s possession, who was then in London. Now, after his return, the officials have visited the house again to search that room.

However, there is no official statement from the CBI yet on the reason for the search.

It is also currently unknown if the raid is being carried out in connection with the most recent bribe-for-visa case filed against the Congress leader or in connection with another case.

Notably, on May 17, 2022, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Karti Chidambaram’s auditor S Bhaskar Raman in connection with the case.

The development was reported a day after the CBI had conducted raids at multiple locations, both residential and commercial, linked to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. Reports had suggested that a fresh case had been filed against Chidambaram for allegedly facilitating visas for Chinese nationals in exchange for illegal gratification worth Rs 50 lakh.

The Chinese nationals were supposed to work on a project in Punjab. Around nine locations spread over Mumbai, Odisha, Chennai, Karnataka, and Punjab are being raided.

Chidambaram and others have been accused of facilitating around over 250 visas during UPA-2. The new case is believed to be an off-shoot of the ongoing probes against him.

Ongoing cases against Karti Chidambaram

Several agencies are probing cases against Karti Chidambaram. In February 2018, he was arrested by CBI in the INX media case. An FIR was registered in May 2017, where CBI had alleged there were irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX media for foreign funds worth Rs 305 crore.

Indrani Mukerjea, owner and founder of INX media, had alleged that one of Karti Chidambaram’s companies benefitted in exchange for the approval. P Chidambaram had spent over 100 days in custody in a money laundering case filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) based on FIR by CBI. The father-son duo were also named as accused in Aircel Maxim Scam.