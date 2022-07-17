Delhi LG grants consent to CBI to prosecute AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Lieutenant Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi VK Saxena has granted prosecution sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to proceed against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan in the matter of unlawful appointments resulting in damage to the public coffers.

With the LG’s approval, CBI will proceed against him for illegal appointments while he was chairman Waqf Board, causing loss to exchequer. The AAP MLA from Okhla assembly has been booked by CBI under prevention of corruption act and other relevant sections of the IPC. Khan is also accused of corrupt actions and criminal offences including deliberate and criminal violation of rules, regulations, and misuse of position.

Apart from Amanatullah Khan, approval has also been granted to proceed against Mehboob Alam, then CEO of Waqf Board, for criminal violation of rules, misused of position, causing loss to the public exchequer and other relevant sections.

The case against Khan was filed by Sub-divisional magistrate in the revenue depart of the Delhi govt in 2016, alleging illegal appointments in the Waqf Board, causing loss of public money. Following the complaint, the CBI had lodged an FIR in 2016. Reportedly, CBI has probed the matter and found substantial evidence against the AAP MLA, after which the CBI sought the permission from LG to proceed against him.

According to the complaint, the CEO of the new waqf board and over 30 staff members were appointed and employed in contravention of Section 24 of the Waqf Act, 1955 and Delhi Waqf Rules, 1977. The FIR stated that irregular and illegal appointment of officials had led to the loss of revenue of Delhi Waqf Board , and the appointments were done by misusing their official positions as public servants. It was alleged that waqf board properties were leased to the tenants and the encroachers were allowed to possess the properties in contravention of lease rules leading to the loss of revenue/assets for the board.

Khan has a spotty record of disparaging comments and unlawful conduct. Several FIRs have been filed against him, and he is being tried in the majority of them. Amanatullah Khan had threatened Swamy Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the main abbot of Dasna Temple, with violence in April 2021 for remarks about Prophet Muhammad. Khan was also declared a BC by Delhi Police earlier this year.

In 2020, Khan was in news for allegedly facilitating the settlement of Rohingya Muslims in Delhi’s Madnapur Khadar. Over 300 Rohingya Muslims were illegally settled in the Madanpur Khadar area of Delhi and are expanding their base, a report by Dainik Bhaskar said. The report also added that they were living illegally right across the cremation ground in the Madanpur Khadar area of the national capital. Moreover, they were settled on the land of the irrigation department of the Uttar Pradesh government which is about 5.2 acres of land.

As per the report, they received all government benefits as well. Amid the lockdown, the Delhi Government and Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan have been providing a huge amount of rations to them. Madanpur Khadar falls under the Okhla constituency in New Delhi. As per the report, the illegal settlement of Rohingya Muslims had also stolen electricity through illegal means and also have boring water.

Amanatullah Khan was also seen with Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of the Shaheen Bagh protests who had urged Muslims to cut off North East India from the rest of the country. Sharjeel Imam is now rotting in prison. An FIR was also registered by Ghaziabad Police against Khan for inciting violence through his social media posts. It is also alleged that Khan made an inflammatory speech before violence broke out at Jamia Milia on the 15th of December in 2020.