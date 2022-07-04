Monday, July 4, 2022
National Commission for Women seeks action against Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav for his provocative tweet against Nupur Sharma

President of the commission Rekha Sharma wrote to the DGP of Uttar Pradesh, requesting that appropriate action be taken against Akhilesh Yadav for his tweet.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in trouble over insulting tweet on Nupur Sharma
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav is in trouble over a tweet against Nupur Sharma. (Image Source: News 18)
The National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of a misogynist tweet by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav encouraging animosity and ill will against ex-Bharatiya Janata Party spokeswoman Nupur Sharma. President of the commission Rekha Sharma wrote to the DGP of Uttar Pradesh, requesting that appropriate action be taken against Akhilesh Yadav for his tweet.

NCW requested the DGP UP to take action against Akhilesh Yadav under Sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

The letter reads, “The statement of Sh. Akhilesh Yadav is unsolicited as the matter is already being looked into by the Judiciary. Ms Nupur Sharma is already facing threat to her life and the tweet of Sh. Akhilesh is a sheer instigation to the general public to assault Ms Sharma. A fair investigation must be accomplished in a time-bound manner.”

“Considering the gravity of the matter, you are, required to take immediate action against Sh. Akhilesh Yadav under the aforesaid provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 along-with other relevant provisions of the law,” the letter further added. NCW further specified that the Commission must be notified of every detailed action taken in the case within three days.

The tweet by Akhilesh Yadav

Following the negative observations made by Supreme Court justices while hearing a petition filed by Nupur Sharma, Akhilesh Yadav wrote a tweet insulting Nupur Sharma. Akhilesh Yadav tweeted on July 1st, “Not just the mouth, but the body should also apologise and be punished for disturbing the harmony in the country.”

Tweet by Akhilesh Yadav.

Social media users responded angrily to Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet and criticised its misogynistic nature.

A Twitter user wondered whether Akhilesh Yadav now wants Nupur Sharma to offer her body to the offended community so that they can rape and/or behead her?

Another user highlighted how Akhilesh’s tweet is nothing more than a dog whistle for physical and sexual violence against Nupur Sharma.

NCW President Rekha Sharma herself took note of the tweet and noted how it is instigating people to assault Nupur Sharma.

Some internet users also reminded Akhilesh Yadav of his father’s infamous quote where he defended boys accused of rape and wondered whether there ever will be an apology forthcoming in that case.

Notably, Nupur Sharma has been receiving life threats from Islamists including terrorist organizations throughout the world ever since she participated in a news debate at the end of May 2022. Nupur Sharma had petitioned the Supreme Court for the transfer of all FIRs filed against her across many states to Delhi for further investigation, stating that she is facing constant life threats.

