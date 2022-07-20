Actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday made a sensational claim that his team was successful in resurrecting a man in a coma after doctors had given up on him.

In a series of tweets, Sood shared the story of a man who was brought back to life by his team after doctors deemed he could not be saved.

Sood said a man named Ram Prasad Bhandari and his daughter drove all the way from Telangana and showed up at his doorstep recently. The actor also shared a picture of them in which he could be seen with a little girl on his side and a man sitting astride on a bike registered in Andhra Pradesh.

A man named Ram Prasad Bhandari and his little daughter showed up at my doorstep recently, all the way from Telangana, I was left feeling really humbled after meeting them.



In the subsequent tweet, the Dabangg actor said the man was in a coma a little while ago and all doctors had given up on him. It was then that his team stepped in and the man’s life could be saved.

“The look in the girl’s eyes was priceless, seeing him happy and healthy standing in front of me was amazing, moments like this motivate me to work harder towards the cause, these are the blessings that make you realise the ripple effect that one small good deed can do,” Sood said in his Twitter thread.

Netizens raise questions about the story peddled by Sonu Sood

However, some social media users were quick to poke holes in this too-good-to-be-true story. A Twitter user @BefittingFacts highlighted that the bike number shown in the picture is not registered to any vehicle, and the number of the bike is also edited.

Please check and take necessary steps against this fraud Messiah.

Another Twitter user tagged Andhra Pradesh Police, Telangana Police, and the Home Ministry of India, asking them to act against Sood for writing a story about a person who is driving a bike which has no record in RTO registration.

This man Sonu Sood is writing some story with a bike ,which has no record in RTO with such registration number.Take action and please confirm genuineness of his story. Somebody or he is making us popat?

Still another user responded to Sood’s Twitter, calling him a fraud and sharing a picture that showed the registration number of the bike did not exist in official records.

There is no vehicle in the said registration number. You are a fraud.

Sonu Sood and the controversies surrounding him

However, this is not the first time that Sonu Sood has been accused of being a fraud or using social media to cast himself as a saviour. The theatrics of actor Sonu Sood on social media is not a new phenomenon. Ever since the advent of the Coronavirus pandemic, the actor has spent most of his time projecting himself as some sort of messiah.

But on many occasions, social media users have highlighted how Sood’s claim of helping ‘patients’ in distress was nothing but an attempt to reinforce his carefully crafted image of being a saviour. In May 2021, when the demand for medical oxygen was at its peak, his team took help from BJP leader Tejaswi Surya’s office but while issuing a statement, was accused of taking all the credit for arranging oxygen. In September 2021, the IT department raided several locations linked to Sood. After conducting searches for three days in a row, the IT department said Sood had evaded taxes to the tune of over Rs 20 crores.