AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan comes to terror-accused Jamia student Mohsin Ahmed’s rescue, declares him ‘innocent’ as NIA arrests him for ISIS connection

On August 7, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan came to the rescue of terror and accused Mohsin Ahmed, a Jamia Millia Islamia student who was arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) for links to the terrorist outfit ISIS.

In a tweet, Khan declared him innocent and said, “The arrest of Jamia student Mohsin by the NIA is completely wrong and unconstitutional. BJP and RSS have found a new way to malign and harass Muslims in the name of ISIS, Mohsin is innocent and has no relation with any anti-social element. Mohsin should be released soon.”

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan came out in support of terror-accused Mohsin Ahmed (Source: Twitter)

The arrest of Mohsin Ahmed

NIA arrested Jamia student Mohsin Ahmed from Johabai Extension in Batla House, Delhi, on Sunday, August 7. The investigation agency had found during the investigation that he was collecting funds for ISIS. He was also an active member of the terrorist organization Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant or simply the Islamic State.

Mohsin is originally from Patna, Bihar. He is a first-year engineering student. Ahmed was arrested by the central agency for allegedly running on-ground and online campaigns for ISIS. He was collecting funds not only from India but from foreign entities as well. Mohsin was found to be using cryptocurrencies for his activities. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

BJP reacted to Khan’s support for Mohsin

On Monday, August 8, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra reacted to Khan’s support for Mohsin. He said, “AAP had declared Tahir Hussain innocent, and now they are saying that ISIS terrorist is innocent. Why is Kejriwal’s gang saving terrorists who came to Delhi to blast bombs and killed the people of Delhi? Amanatullah Khan is saying all this at the behest of Kejriwal.”

AAP कल तक ताहिर हुसैन को बेकसूर बता रही थी , आज ISIS के आतंकवादी को बेकसूर बता रही हैं



दिल्ली में बम ब्लास्ट करने, दिल्ली के लोगों को मारने के लिए आये आतंकवादियों को केजरीवाल का गैंग क्यों बचा रहा हैं ?



अमानतुल्ला खान केजरीवाल के इशारे पर ये सब बोल रहा हैं — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) August 8, 2022

From Tahir Hussain to Satyendra Jain, everyone is ‘innocent’ of AAP

Aam Aadmi Party has a history of declaring people innocent without letting agencies complete their investigations. Following the Delhi Riots of 2020, AAP leaders and followers came to the rescue of riot-accused Tahir Hussain and declared him innocent based on doctored videos published by Hussain himself. Currently, he is lodged in jail, facing serious charges against him.

Recently, after ED arrested AAP leader Satyendra Jain, AAP Chief came on camera and declared him innocent. Kejriwal claimed he had checked “all the documents” and the case against Jain was a fake. Whenever anyone who is linked to AAP gets in trouble with the investigation agencies, AAP leaders cry foul.