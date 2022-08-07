Sunday, August 7, 2022
Jamia engineering student Mohsin Ahmed turns out to be ISIS terrorist who raised and sent funds to Syria, NIA arrests him in Batla House

According to NIA, Jamia Engineering student Mohsin Ahmed raised funds from India and other countries and sent to ISIS in Syria through cryptocurrency

NIA arrested Mohsin Ahmad Khan from his hideout in Batla House. Image Source: Dainik Bhaskar
On 7th August 2022, the NIA (National Investigation Agency) arrested a student named Mohsin Ahmed Khan from Johabai Extension in Delhi’s Batla House. The NIA has found that he was collecting funds for the dreaded terror outfit ISIS. He was also an active member of the terrorist organization Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant or simply the Islamic State.

The NIA conducted searches at the Batla House hideout of Mohsin Khan, originally from Patna, the capital of Bihar. He was arrested for running on-ground and online campaigns for ISIS.

The central agency itself took cognizance and registered a case in this regard. The agency called Mohsin Ahmed to be a fundamentalist. Along with India, he was collecting funds from those associated with ISIS from abroad as well. After collection, he would transfer this fund to Syria and other countries through cryptocurrencies to carry out the activities of the terrorist organization. Further investigation in this regard is currently underway. The NIA is currently looking for who else was in contact with him, who else is involved in these activities, and how much money was sent to him and to Syria so far.

Earlier on July 31, the NIA had also raided 13 locations in six states. Mohsin Ahmed is an engineering student and studies in the first year of the engineering course. His family says the allegations against him are false. The family has said that they challenge the NIA’s claims in court. Mohsin Ahmed has three sisters and his father works in the Indian Railways. One of the sisters said that he himself was asking her for Rs 4000 a few days ago, so he would not have that much money and he would not be collecting funds.

His relatives portrayed him as a savior, claiming that he used to distribute food grains to the impoverished. The family refers to him as a ‘kid’ who would have no idea what he was doing. He studies at Jamia Millia Islamia University. He was arrested on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Numerous questionable objects were discovered in his home during the NIA raid. It was his classmates who provided details about him. He was in contact with 35 ISIS commanders in Syria.

