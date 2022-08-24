Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi is all set to travel abroad for a medical check-up. The information was revealed by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday who added that son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also accompany Sonia Gandhi for the medical check-ups.

“Congress President Sonia Gandhi, along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will be traveling abroad for medical check-ups. Party MP Rahul Gandhi will address the ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally in Delhi on September 4,” Ramesh was quoted in a report.

According to the reports, while party MP Rahul Gandhi will speak at the ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally in Delhi on September 4, Sonia Gandhi would pay a visit to her unwell mother before returning to Delhi.

Ramesh further added that Congress President Sonia Gandhi on August 23 met Droupadi Murmu, India’s freshly elected President, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. “Despite the current internal strife within the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi visited President Murmu”, he said.

To note, Anand Sharma, a prominent Congress official, recently announced his resignation as chairman of the party’s steering committee for the state, stating he had no option due to the continued marginalization and insults. Meanwhile, Rajeev Shukla, the AICC’s Himachal Pradesh representative, was dispatched to appease him. Shukla traveled to Delhi after meeting with Anand Sharma to meet with Sonia Gandhi.

Recently, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in two months. Party leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted this information on 13th August 2022. Sonia Gandhi had earlier tested positive for COVID on 2nd June 2022, 6 days before the date when she was supposed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald scam.