Two months ago, in Patelnagar in the Udhna area of Surat, a 24-year-old migrant Hindu youth Rohit Pratap Singh died by suicide by hanging himself. Now, the investigation of this case brought up shocking details of the incident. In the probe, it has been revealed that the deceased youth took the extreme step because he was fed beef by his Muslim wife Sonam Ali and her brother Mukhtar Zakir Ali. The brother-sister duo tortured and threatened the deceased Hindu youth. Rohit then committed suicide in desperation. Based on this fact, the Udhna police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the wife and her brother.

Rohit Singh committed suicide in June 2022

Rohit Ajit Pratap Singh (age 24) was originally from Uttar Pradesh and he was living in the Patelnagar plot number 122 in the Udhna area of Surat. He committed suicide by hanging himself on a fan using a dupatta at his house at 2.30 pm on June 27. The Udhna police had earlier registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation. At that time, the police said that the second marriage of the deceased took place six months ago and the reason behind the youth’s suicide is yet to be ascertained.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Rohit Singh had an affair with Sonam Ali, a Muslim girl from Karchala in Lahrapur in the Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh. She used to live near Rohit Singh’s house with her brother Mukhtar Zakir Ali. A few months ago, Sonam Ali and Rohit Singh got married. However, despite Rohit Singh being a Hindu, Sonam Ali and Mukhtar Zakir Ali forcefully fed him beef, they tortured him and threatened him. As a result, Rohit Singh committed suicide.

A suicide note posted on Facebook revealed after 2 months

Before committing suicide, Rohit Singh wrote a suicide note and put it on his Facebook account. His brother came to know about his death through a native friend. After this, a complaint was lodged against Sonam Ali and her brother Mukhtar Zakir Ali at the Udhna police station.

In his suicide note written in Hindi, Rohit Singh said, “Today I am leaving this world. My wife Sonam and her brother Mukhtar Ali are responsible for my death. I request all of you friends, please give justice to me. I was threatened to be killed and was fed beef. Now, I don’t deserve to be alive. Therefore, I am committing suicide. Yours Rohit Singh.”

Sonam did not inform Rohit’s family about his death

According to Rohit Singh’s mother’s complaint, his wife Sonam did not inform the family about his death, and the last rites were also done by the landlord. Two months later the family came to know about his suicide through a social media friend. Rohit’s mother Vinadevi said that her son Rohit was not in contact with her for a year after he started living with Sonam, and therefore didn’t know about his death.

Moreover, the suicide note uploaded to Rohit’s Facebook account was also noticed recently. “Two months later on Friday some of his friends approached his mother and told her that they have found a suicide note allegedly uploaded by Rohit claiming that he was forced to eat beef by Sonam and her brother Mukhtiar,” said police. After learning about the incident, Rohit’s mother lodged a complaint of abetment to suicide against Sonam and Mukhtar.

Police said that they have registered a case against the two accused, but examining if the suicide note was uploaded by the deceased himself or someone else on his Facebook account. Police say they are suspicious about how the suicide note on Facebook was noticed two months after it was uploaded. PI Harshad Acharya said that it is mysterious how nobody noticed the suicide note on the deceased’s FB account for two months. “We are investigating to see if the FB account the deceased was tampered and also getting the handwriting in the suicide note verified. We have yet not arrested the accused,”