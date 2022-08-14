Har Ghar Tiranga: How on one call of PM Modi people of India have come together to keep the Tricolour flying high

‘This is another thaali moment for Modi,’ I saw someone tweet, cynically. ‘Thaali moment’ here refers to how during the first lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic on one call of PM Modi people across India, many cutting through political ideologies, gathered in their balconies, roofs and clapped to appreciate the efforts of healthcare workers who were putting their own lives at risk to save ours.

Many, even then, mocked and scoffed at this initiative on how clapping and banging thaalis is not how it should be done. But for those few minutes, it brought many Indians together, the feeling of community that we are all in this together. That we shall overcome and better days will prevail. Everyone was terrified of this unknown virus with which we are still fighting. But for those few minutes, it brought us hope, a glimmer of optimism. Those were tough times and last two years have been life altering for many of us.

And whether you like him or not, Narendra Modi as a leader has that charisma that on one call, the nation came together to fight the unknown enemy so to say.

Which is why, when he gave a call to Indians to hoist the flag in their homes on 15th August 2022 to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence, it does not come as a surprise that the country is flooded with the Tricolour.

Almost every house in my residential society, both in Ahmedabad and Delhi-NCR has a flag in their balcony, on their gates. The main gate of my society has multiple flags, crossroads have one in each direction, every shop here has a flag outside. Autorickshawwalas have put up the flag and if you know Amdavadi Rickshawwalas you’d know how riding one is an adventure sport. These autorickshawwalas zoom past you with the flags flying high.

There is a ‘Lion Circle’ near my place here, where there is a lion, lioness and cub statues. Gujarat is home to Asiatic lions, which is why their statues. The flag is hoisted there such that the lion is holding the stick on which the flag is hoisted. It looks beautiful when the flag flutters in a gust of wind. Like a scene straight out of movies.

Residential societies have procured flags, either on their own or through corporation or politicians or whatever and they’ve distributed them to every house. The local cafe I frequent, even they spent an hour on Saturday figuring out best way to hoist the flag so that it stays flying high and it is not insulted.

There are, of course, some homes which do not have them. And it is fine. Putting up the flag is not a testament to your patriotism. It most likely makes you come across as a sore loser who can’t even put up the flag just because someone you disagree with politically asked you to. The ‘wokes’ especially are upset and while some of them had expressed desire to poison their parents for participating in the ‘thaali’ campaign by PM Modi, this time, they haven’t made their views that vocal, yet.

But other than a few sour grapes, the country is painted in the Tricolour and it looks resplendent. India feels like one community. And like the ‘thaali moment’, one is again infused with optimism that we’re in it together and that together we shall overcome, get better.

Which is why Congress and opposition leaders appear upset. They are upset that even after their ‘Adani Ambani’ rhetorics, the ‘intolerance’ bogey, the whole ‘minority under threat’ farce, Modi still has popular support. That on his one call, millions have put up the flag in their homes. Something, no other leader has been able to do till now.

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign shows that 75 years after India had a tryst with destiny, we will now wake up to a new dawn.