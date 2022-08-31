Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi says how bhajan events were used to tackle malnutrition in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat talked about how various parts of India are doing their bit to tackle the menace of malnutrition.

At around 12 minute into the video, PM Modi talks about steps taken by Bongaigaon administration in Assam under Project Sampoorna in unique way. Under this program, one woman, who is a mother of a well-nourished child, meets mother of a child who is malnutritioned and explains importance of nutrition as a friend. Under this programme, over 90% of children are out of malnutrition.

PM Modi then moves on to Datia village in Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi said that under the “Mera Bachha Abhiyaan”, bhajan-kirtans (Hindu gatherings where devotional songs for Hindu gods and goddesses) were held in the districts. In such bhajan-kirtans, teachers were called in as nutrition gurus. Under ‘Matka’ programme, women would bring a handful of grains to the Anganwadi center and with this grains, a ‘Balbhoj’ is organized on Saturdays. This not only increased attendance of children in Anganwadis but also showed a dip in nutrition.

Similarly, unique campaign is underway in Giridih in Jharkhand where children are taught about good and bad habit about nutrition via game of snakes and ladder.

Poshan Maah

PM Modi said that the month of September is being celebrated as ‘Poshan Maah’ (nutrition month) as a campaign to fight malnutrition. Many creative and diverse ways are used to create awareness about nutrition with better use of technology and public participation. Angandwadi workers are given mobile devices which have poshan tracker to monitor accessibility of anganwadi services.

“The solution to the malady of malnutrition is not limited just to these steps – in this fight, many other initiatives also play an important role. For example, take the Jal Jeevan Mission…this mission is also going to have a huge impact in making India malnutrition free. Efforts for social awareness play an important role in tackling the challenges of malnutrition. I would urge all of you in the coming nutrition month, to take part in the efforts to eradicate malnutrition,” PM Modi said.