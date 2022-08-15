On August 15, during his Independence Day speech, PM Narendra Modi pushed for decolonization. PM Modi emphasized erasing all the traces of servitude and slavery as one of the ‘Panchpran’ or ‘The Five Promises.’ He said, “In the next 25 years, we have to focus on ‘Panchpran.’ First, we will move forward with bigger resolves and resolve of developed India. Second, we will erase all the traces of servitude from within and from around us. Third, we will be proud of our legacy. Fourth, we will work on the strength of unity, and fifth, to fulfil our duties to the citizens of India, including the PM and the CMs.”

PM Modi in his speech said, “When dreams are bigger, resolutions are bigger, the efforts are bigger.” He reminded me of the time of the 1940s when the country was moving forward with the aim of Independence. He said, “The resolution was big, to gain Independence, and we did. If the resolution was smaller or limited, we might still be struggling for Independence.”

Invoking the young generation of India, he said, “When India will celebrate its 100th year of Independence, the young generation who is now in its 20-25 years of age, they will be in their 40s and 50s. The coming 25 years of your life are the time to fulfil the resolutions of the country. Take an oath with me, take an oath of this Tricolour that my country will be a developed nation.”

Panch Pran of Amrit Kaal



First Pran – Goal of Developed India

Second Pran – Remove any trace of colonial mindset

Third Pran – Take pride in our roots

Fourth Pran – Unity

Fifth Pran – Sense of duty among the citizens

He reminded me of the achievements India has made in recent years, including ‘Swachhta Abhiyan,’ ‘Covid-19 Vaccination’, ‘Ethanol blended fuel,’ ‘open defecation free country, and more. He said, “We have proven time to time that if we have moved ahead with a resolution, we can fulfil it.”

Speaking about letting go of all the traces of servitude and slavery, PM Modi said, “Think about it. When will the world give us certificates? When will we survive on the certificates given by the rest of the world? Won’t we make our norms? Can a country of 130 crore+ citizens show courage to work on its own norms? We do not need to show ourselves like others. We will stand with courage in the way we are. We need freedom from servitude. There should not be any trace of servitude left in our existence.”

He added, “The new education policy will help in getting rid of the traces of servitude. We have seen that our talent sometimes gets stuck in the shackles of language. It is the result of the mindset of servitude. We should be proud of every language of our country. It does not matter if we know the language or not, it is my nation’s language, and my ancestors gifted it to the world… we should be proud of it.”

Speaking about the heritage, PM Modi in his speech said, “We should be proud of our heritage. When we connect to our land, only then can we fly. When we fly, we will give solutions to the world.” He added, “The world is talking about holistic health care. They are looking at Yoga, India’s holistic medicine and lifestyle. It is our heritage that we are giving to the world.”

PM said, “We are the people who know how to live with nature. We are the people who know how to love nature. The world is struggling with the climate crisis. We have the heritage that can fight the problem of Global warming. Our ancestors gave it.” He further talked about millet as India’s heritage and that the world is now accepting and moving forward to celebrate millet year. He said, “We should learn to be proud of it.”

PM Modi added that the family values of India could help the world to fight mental health problems.

Speaking about Pride of India, he said, “We are the people who see ‘Shiv’ in ‘Jeev.’ We are the people who see ‘Narayan’ in ‘Nar.’ We are the people who see ‘Narayani’ in ‘Nari.’ We are the people who see ‘Parmatma’ in ‘Paudha.’ We are the people who call rivers our mothers. We are the people who see ‘Shankar’ in every ‘Kankar.'”