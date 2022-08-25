Thursday, August 25, 2022
‘He failed even though he was informed two hours before that PM will use that route’: SC holds Ferozpur SSP responsible for Modi’s security breach in Punjab

CJI NV Ramana observed that the Ferozepur SSP 'failed to discharge his duty' despite receiving information in advance that the Prime Minister would use that route.

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that Ferozepur SSP Avneet Hans was responsible for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach during his visit to Punjab on January 5 this year.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana observed that the Ferozepur SSP “failed to discharge his duty” despite receiving information in advance that the Prime Minister will use the route. The apex court was perusing the report submitted by the independent panel led by Justice (retired) Indu Malhotra, appointed to probe PM’s security breach in Ferozepur, Punjab.

“Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge his duty to maintain law and order. He failed to do this even though sufficient force was available and even though he was informed two hours before that PM Modi will use that route,” said CJI in court today.

The court added that the five-member committee has suggested remedial measures to strengthen the Prime Minister’s security. “We will send the report to the centre so that necessary steps can be taken,” the court said.

SC appoints independent panel to probe PM Modi’s security breach in Punjab

It may be recalled that a week after PM’s convoy was blocked for over 20 minutes by protestors at a flyover about 30 km away from Hussainiwala in Punjab, the Supreme Court, on January 10, had directed to appoint an independent panel to investigate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Ferozepur, Punjab. The panel will be headed by a retired Supreme Court judge. The top court, while hearing a plea on the subject, told both the Centre and the Punjab governments that their investigations into the matter should be halted.

The court further proposed that the independent panel should incorporate the DGP Chandigarh, the IG National Investigation Agency, the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Courts, and the ADGP (security) of Punjab.

Notably, the three-judge panel chaired by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kanta and Justice Hima Kohli had taken the decision to form an independent panel to probe PM’s security breach based on a petition filed by the “Lawyers’ Voice” organisation.

The breach of PM’s security, according to the petition, was a deliberate failure on the side of the state authorities. It has urged the Supreme Court to take stringent action against the Punjab government’s “erring” officials. The PIL also raised concerns about why and how private individuals were granted access to PM Modi’s route.

On January 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade was stalled for about 20 minutes on a flyover in Punjab owing to farmer protestors blocking the flyover. A huge security breach occurred when private automobiles were spotted approaching the cavalcade. According to the MHA, the Punjab government failed to deploy adequate security to ensure the safety of any road traffic. The Punjab Police had reportedly directed the protesters towards the flyover where the PM’s convoy was about to pass.

