The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Uttar Pradesh arrested a terrorist associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan from Saharanpur on Friday 12th August 2022. The arrested terrorist Muhammad Nadeem was in direct contact with many Pakistani terrorists associated with terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan. According to the ATS, Muhammad Nadeem was given the task of killing Nupur Sharma – the former spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party – for her allegedly blasphemous statement against the Prophet Muhammed.

In the interrogation of ATS, the terrorist told that he was given the task of killing Nupur Sharma by the terrorists of Pakistan’s Jaish-e-Mohammed. The ATS issued a press note saying that the agency had received information that a person living in the Kundakalan village of Gangoh police station of Saharanpur is influenced by Jaish-e-Mohammed and Tahrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The ATS also had the information that he was preparing for a fidayeen attack anytime soon.

The ATS team has recovered several types of improvised explosive devices, a mobile phone and two SIM cards from Muhammad Nadeem. Apart from this, goods related to bomb-making have also been recovered. Saifullah – a TTP terrorist from Pakistan – had provided training material to Muhammad Nadeem through social media to prepare for the fidayeen attack. With the help of this, Nadeem was conspiring to collect all the things and attack a government building or police premises.

Nadeem told interrogators that he has been in touch with Jaish-e-Mohammed and Tahrik-e-Taliban Pakistan since 2018 through social media platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, IMO, Facebook Messenger, and Clubhouse. These terrorists trained him in making virtual mobile numbers. These terror outfits also provided him with access to more than 30 virtual numbers and virtual social media handles.

The ATS interrogations also revealed that Muhammad Nadeem was being called to Pakistan for special training by Jaish-e-Mohammed and Tahrik-e-Taliban terrorists operating in Afghanistan and Pakistan. For this, he was planning to go to Pakistan with a visa. He also said that he was planning to take terrorist training of Jaish-e-Mohammed and also planned to go to Syria and Afghanistan via Egypt.