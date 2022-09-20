Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Accused men blackmailed Chandigarh University girl student to record and share private video of hostel inmates: Report

Accused Sunny Mehta and Rankaj Verma had allegedly threatened to make the accused girl student’s private videos viral unless she filmed and shared videos of hostel inmates.

OpIndia Staff
Visual grab of the two accused men in the Chandigarh University video leak case being taken into custody (source: Tribune)
Some shocking details have emerged in the Chandigarh University video leak case, wherein a student allegedly filmed her hostel mates changing clothes and taking showers. Media reports have quoted sources as revealing that the two arrested accused, Sunny Mehta and his friend Rankaj Verma had allegedly blackmailed and pressurised the accused girl student to make and share private videos of other hostel inmates.

As per reports, WhatsApp chats have revealed that both the accused Sunny Mehta and Rankaj Verma had threatened to make the accused girl student’s private videos viral unless she filmed and shared videos of hostel inmates changing clothes and taking showers in the common washroom.

India TV report also quoted one of the protesting students of Chandigarh University as saying that some chats between the accused girl and the accused men revealed that she was getting blackmailed by them. 

A report by Mirror Now has claimed that the role of a third youth is also under the scanner.

While an SIT team has been probing the case, the varsity has also set up an internal inquiry committee, that includes three student representatives and 6 professors, to probe the case.

Chandigarh University video leak case accused taken to their hometowns in Himachal to recover pen drives and data

Meanwhile, in another development in the case, the two accused, Sunny Mehta and Rankaj Verma, have been taken by the police to their hometowns in Himachal to recover pen drives, computers and other devices. The authorities suspect that images and videos were also kept on the other devices.

Video of another girl found on accused’s phone, all 3 accused sent on 7-day police remand

OpIndia reported yesterday (September 19, Monday) that the accused’s lawyer, Sandeep Sharma, had confirmed to the media that two videos had been found in the mobiles of the accused that will now be sent for a forensic probe. One video is that of the accused girl while the other one is of some other girl.

Notably, the Mohali Police and the Chandigarh university had maintained that the accused girl shared videos only of herself, and they did not find videos of any other girl on her mobile in the preliminary investigation.

All the three arrested accused, which include two men and one female student from the college itself, have been sent to 7-day police remand. Additionally, Chandigarh University officials have suspended two hostel wardens, including one who can be seen in one of the videos.

On September 18, the third accused in the Chandigarh University video leak case was detained from Shimla. The 31-year-old man was the third accused held by the Police from Himachal Pradesh. Earlier, the accused female student of the University and a 23-year-old man from Shimla were arrested by the Police.

The Chandigarh university video leak case

On September 17, a private university named Chandigarh University, located in Mohali, Punjab, saw a massive protest by students after it was revealed that a female student allegedly filmed 60+ female students in the hostel while they were bathing and sent the videos to a person in Shimla. The reports related to the incident started making headlines the following day with information about rumoured suicide attempts by at least eight female students of the University, out of which one was said to be dead.

The college authorities and the police have denied the reports of suicide attempts.

