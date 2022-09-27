British Hindu body issues safety advisory for upcoming festival season amid Islamist violence

On September 25, British Hindus, an organisation of Hindus living in the United Kingdom, issued a safety advisory for the upcoming festival season amid Islamist violence in the country. In the advisory, the organisation asked the Hindus living in the UK to be vigilant of their surroundings and avoid going out alone considering the threats, especially for women and the elderly.

The advisory read, “With the recent spate of Hinduphobic attacks, we recognise that many of you are concerned about your safety during upcoming Navratri, Durga Puja, Diwali and other festivals. Please take the following steps to remain safe whilst attending festivities:

Ensure that the elderly, children and other vulnerable Hindus do not travel alone to and from festivals Many anti-Hindu social media posts specifically threaten violence against Hindu women. We advise that Hindu women avoid travelling alone where possible. Inform the Police of any suspicious activity and/or threatening social media posts Have your mobile phone ready to record any incidence of verbal abuse or violence, as recording acts as a deterrent, and evidence can be sent to the Police if necessary.”

The advisory pointed out the social media posts that allegedly instigated anti-Hindu attacks, especially on the vulnerable section, including children, women and elderly members of the community. Furthermore, they asked the members of the Hindu community to inform the Police of any suspicious activity and record videos of any incident as it will act as evidence if required.

Public enquiry to be held on October 2

In another post, the organisation announced that an online public enquiry had been planned for October 2, where the community members will discuss and learn how they can support each other within the community.

The anti-Hindu attacks on the UK

In the last few weeks, there has been a notable increase in the attacks against the Hindu community living in the UK. What was earlier believed to be a spat between the two communities over a cricket match where India defeated Pakistan in a T20 match during Asia Cup that was held in Dubai, it became more and more evident that the idea behind the attacks was to disrupt the Hindu community that has been living in the areas like Leicester and Birmingham for a long time.