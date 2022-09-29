On September 28, new videos of the Birmingham Hindu temple attack surfaced on social media platforms where the Islamists were seen hurling abuses, including cow jibes, at the Hindus present inside the temple premises.

In the first 2-minute and 10-second video shared by Twitter user INSIGHT_UK, the person recording the video called the Hindus ‘p*ss drinking bast**ds’ and then asked them to ‘go eat some cow sh*t’. The abuses were accompanied by abusive words, including ‘motherf**ker’ and others. Towards half of the video, the Police came and started pushing the mob away from the temple wall. They started screaming ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ as the Police pushed them. At 1:34 timestamp, someone threw a bottle at female Police personnel that did not hit her.

Shocking #Hinduphobia. The shameful silence of the British Media. Assault on a Hindu temple & Hindus in #Birmingham by Muslim extremists.



– Screams of Allah Hu Akbar

– Go drink some cow pi*s

– Go eat cow s**t

– Piss drinking b****ds

— INSIGHT_UK (@INSIGHTUK2) September 28, 2022

In the second video shared by the Twitter user, the mob called Hindus racists and kept raising ‘Allahu Akbar’ slogans. The person recording the video then turned the camera towards himself and called Hindus ‘P*ss drinking motherf**kers’ again. His face was completely covered. The mob also made sexist comments toward the female Police officers present at the scene.

A dangerous plot. This is not a Hindu-Muslim clash, this is an outright attack on Hindus by #Islamists. And then they play the victim!



— INSIGHT_UK (@INSIGHTUK2) September 28, 2022

In the third video, the person recording the video abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying, ‘Modi di Maa di P**di’ and then called Hindus ‘p*ss drinking bast**ds’. This video was in sync with another video shared earlier where a man climbed the wall of the temple premises. That particular man can also be seen in this video at a 20-seconds timestamp. This video was an extended and clearer version of the first video.

The anti-Hindu attacks in the United Kingdom

In the past couple of months, the anti-Hindu attacks in the United Kingdom, especially in Leicester and Birmingham, increased by several folds. What appeared to be a reaction to the defeat Pakistan faced in the T20 Asia Cup match against India, it was later found that Islamists were just using the match as an excuse to attack the Hindus as they did not stop even after Pakistan defeated India in the same series a week later.

The attacks intensified to the extent that Hindu families left Leicester, and some of them reportedly have not returned so far. The houses, businesses and properties of Hindus were vandalised. Contrary to what was happening, mainstream media and Islamists tried to cover up the anti-Hindu attacks and blamed Hindus for the clashes.

In Birmingham, they used an event where Sadhvi Ritambhara was scheduled to appear as an excuse to attack a Hindu temple. The event was postponed owing to Sadhvi’s health. However, the Islamists did not back off and attacked the temple. It was evident that they were well aware of the fact that not only that particular event but the whole tour was postponed, but they moved ahead and called to circle the temple to intimidate Hindus. More such so-called “peaceful protests” at Hindu temples and establishments in the UK have been planned by the Islamists in the coming days.

Hinduphobic Gaumutra jibe is the language of terrorists

‘Cow p*ss’ or ‘cow urine’ or ‘Gaumutra’ jibe is often used by Islamist terrorists before attacking Indians, especially Hindus. In 2019, a Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist in a suicide attack killed as many as 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama, Kashmir. Following the attack, a video was released in which the terrorist could be heard saying he wanted to punish and kill the ‘cow urine drinkers’ in the name of Allah. The terrorist identified as Adil Ahmed Dar alias Waqas was seen admitting that he had joined the Jaish-e-Mohammad a year ago. In the video, he referred to Indians as “Gae ka Peshab Peene Wale” (People who drink cow urine).