Dutch legislator Geert Wilders, who has been vocal in condemning Islamist atrocities across the world, had recently asked cutting questions to the Dutch government about the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and India and the continuous hounding of former BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

I asked parliamentary questions to the Dutch government about violence against #Hindus in #India and #BanglaDesh and about #NupurSharma.



Here are the answers of the Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs – translated in English:https://t.co/Ll6NZH8RQ7 — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) September 2, 2022

Seeking responses from the Dutch government, Wilders asked 12 biting questions, ranging from incidents of violence by Muslims against Hindus to the exaggeration of incidents of violence against Muslims by the media while downplaying it when the perpetrators were Muslims, to violent attacks faced by Hindus in Bangladesh and India and the ceaseless stream of death threats received by Nupur Sharma.

“Are you aware of the horrific violent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh? What is your opinion on this? Are you aware these attacks are carried out by Muslims? What is your opinion on this?” Wilders asked the Dutch government over the continuous stream of heart-rending reports from Bangladesh, where instances of Islamists attacking the Hindu minorities have risen dramatically in the last few years.

When asked if the government is aware that reports of violence against Muslims are often widely reported in the media while violence by Muslims against others is often downplayed, the Netherlands government said, “It is not up to the cabinet to make a judgment about the relative frequency with which specific violence receives attention in the media. As indicated, the right of everyone to make his or her philosophical or religious choices is an important part of Dutch human rights policy. In that context, the cabinet monitors religious violence worldwide, regardless of the motives or background of the perpetrators.

It further added, “Annually, the cabinet answers Parliamentary questions in response to reports from the organisation Open Doors regarding religious persecution in many countries. In those answers, the cabinet will, according to its ability, address numbers, frequency, causes and motives. In 2021, the situation in India was also addressed.”

On being asked if the Dutch government stands in support of Nupur Sharma, the former BJP spokesperson who was provoked into stating facts about Mohammed in a TV debate earlier this year, triggering a wave of protests by Islamists who called for her beheading and issued death threats against her, the government said, “The cabinet is familiar with the statements made by Ms Nupur Sharma and strongly disapproves of the death threats against her. The decision of whether or not to prosecute her is up to the Indian judicial authorities. Currently, Nupur Sharma is not being prosecuted and the Indian Supreme Court has issued a temporary measure protecting her from arrest.”

The Dutch government also disapproved of the horrifying murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor hacked to death by Islamists in Udaipur for merely standing in support of Nupur Sharma. “The cabinet is aware of this, and strongly disapproves of the horrific violence. This murder has also been condemned by parties across the width of the Indian political spectrum. The perpetrators were arrested shortly after the murder, and will be tried under Indian criminal law,” the Dutch parliament said in response to Wilders’ question.

The Cabinet also condemned death threats issued to Geert Wilders for voicing his support for Nupur Sharma. “Threats, especially those to democratically elected politicians, are unacceptable and have no place in the Dutch democratic legal order,” the government said.

“The Netherlands, directly and through the EU, calls attention to the rights of all persons regardless of their religion or identity, and the responsibility of governments in this regard.

Special attention is paid to protecting the freedom of expression and the freedom of religion and belief. The improvement of human rights in Bangladesh is the subject of both bilateral and EU political consultations, as well as visits by the Human Rights Ambassador (planned for 2023),” said the response by the Dutch government on the question of whether they openly support the Hindus in Bangladesh and India and other countries, and to contact the governments of Bangladesh and India to ensure that Hindus are protected against Islamist violence.

Responding to the question of whether the Dutch government would plead with the governments of India and Bangladesh for the safety of Hindus, it said, “The Netherlands advocates an inclusive society, in which the rights of minority groups, equality and freedom of expression and freedom of religion and belief are guaranteed.”

“It may be added that next September the United Nations General Assembly is organizing a special “High-Level Meeting” in honour of the thirtieth anniversary of the Declaration on the Rights of Persons Belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious and Linguistic Minorities. This provides a good opportunity for a global evaluation,” the Dutch government said.

Geert Wilders stands in support of Hindus, Nupur Sharma; receives death threats from Islamists

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Geert Wilders has voiced his support for Hindus in Bangladesh and India, and former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

On June 14, the Dutch politician extended support to Nupur Sharma saying that he respected and supported Hinduism more than he did Islam. “Cultural relativism is a misleading concept. People are equal but cultures are not. A culture based on humanity and freedom is always better than a culture based on intolerance and submission”, he has tweeted. In another such tweet, he had clearly mentioned that Nupur Sharma had done nothing wrong. “If I can help her in any possible way, I will”, he had added.

Soon after extending support, Wilders received death threats to assassinate him as soon as possible. Sharing multiple screenshots of threats, the Dutch MP had said, “So this is what I get supporting the brave Nupur Sharma. Hundreds of death threats. It makes me even more determined and proud of supporting her. For evil may never win. Never. #IsupportNupurSharma”.