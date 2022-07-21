Thursday, July 21, 2022
HomeNews ReportsDutch MP Geert Wilders raises issue of Bangladesh violence against Hindus, Islamist threats against...
News ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

Dutch MP Geert Wilders raises issue of Bangladesh violence against Hindus, Islamist threats against Nupur Sharma in Parliament

Dutch MP Geert Wilders tabled 14 questions to Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Justice and Security in the Dutch parliament on Islamic attacks on Hindus in India, Bangladesh and other countries

OpIndia Staff
Dutch MP Geert Wilders raises issue of Bangladesh violence against Hindus in Parliament
Image Source- The Hindu, Hindustan Times
45

Dutch legislator Geert Wilders on Tuesday raised the issue of Islamist violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and India in the parliament of The Netherlands, and sought international attention to support the Hindus. He also discussed the issue of lack of support for ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who received severe death threats for her alleged ‘blasphemous’ remarks.

Wilders on Twitter shared the document posing 13 crucial questions in support of Hindus, their safety, and security. “My Parliamentary Questions from today about the Muslim violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and India, the lack of support for Nupur Sharma and more international attention and support for Hindu safety and security”, he tweeted adding a hashtag that hinted that ‘Hindus are under attack’.

The list of questions addressed to the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Justice and Security includes several recent incidents of attack on Hindus in India and demanded action against the accused. He stated that a Hindu tailor was beheaded by two Muslim men for extending support to Nupur Sharma and also highlighted similar incidents. Wilders demanded the Ministry to opine on the issues and asked the Ministry to take an international stand in the cases.

The Dutch legislator also posed questions regarding increased violence on minorities in Bangladesh. He asked the Ministry to opine on Hindu houses, places of worship, and shops being set on fire in Bangladesh. The two important questions asked by Wilders remained, “Are you prepared to openly condemn the violence of Muslims against Hindus? If not, why?” and “Are you prepared to plead both the governments, India and Bangladesh to work for better protection of Hindus? If not, why?”

To note, Wilders also mentioned that he has been receiving death threats from several Islamists in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh for extending support to Nupur Sharma. “What is your opinion on that? Will the suspects be tracked down and prosecuted? What international steps will you take to this end?”, he asked the Parliament.

On June 14, the Dutch politician extended support to Nupur Sharma saying that he respected and supported Hinduism more than he did Islam. “Cultural relativism is a misleading concept. People are equal but cultures are not. A culture based on humanity and freedom is always better than a culture based on intolerance and submission”, he has tweeted. In another such tweet, he had clearly mentioned that Nupur Sharma had done nothing wrong. “If I can help her in any possible way, I will”, he had added.

Soon after extending support, Wilders received death threats to assassinate him as soon as possible. Sharing multiple screenshots of threats, the Dutch MP had said, “So this is what I get supporting the brave Nupur Sharma. Hundreds of death threats. It makes me even more determined and proud of supporting her. For evil may never win. Never. #IsupportNupurSharma”.

As reported earlier, Geert Wilders has long been vocal against Islamic fundamentalism and radicalism in his country. As an MP he had been opposed to mass migration and had stated inside the parliament that through mass migration, the government was importing “a monster called Islam into the country”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,719FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com