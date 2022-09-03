With the aim to expand its political influence in Gurajat where elections are slated to be held at the end of this year, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the state to join his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while continuing to be with the ruling party.

Addressing a press conference in Rajkot on the final day of his two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat, Kejriwal said that the BJP workers should continue to get “payment” from BJP but work for AAP “from inside.”

He assured that the BJP workers would benefit from all the “guarantees” promised by him to the people when his party comes to power in the state.

“You (BJP workers) can stay in that party but work for AAP. Many of them get paid (by BJP), so take the payment from there but work for us, because we do not have money,” said the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

“We do not want BJP leaders. The BJP can keep its leaders. BJP’s ‘panna pramukhs’, workers in villages, booths and talukas are joining us in droves. I would like to ask them what the BJP gave them in return for their service in the party even after so many years?” the AAP national convener asked.

Kejriwal added that the BJP does not provide free and high-quality education, healthcare, or power to BJP employees and their families, but the AAP will look after their needs.

“When we form a government, we will provide free electricity, and this will apply to your houses as well. We will provide you with free, 24-hour power, and build good schools for your children where they will get free education. We will ensure free and quality treatment for your family members and offer Rs 1,000 to women (as allowance) in your family,” he said.

While urging the Gujarat BJP workers to work for him, the AAP chief told them that there was no point in staying in the BJP and ensuring its victory again after 27 years of rule.

“I would like to tell all the BJP workers to stay there but work for the AAP. You are smart, work for AAP from the inside,” he further said.

While the AAP supremo is trying to woo the BJP workers in Gujarat, reports emerged that 13 out of 19 leaders who were given the ticket for upcoming elections have decided to quit the party. As per sources privy to the development, the decision came after speculation started doing the round that Medha Patkar will likely be the chief minister candidate for AAP in Gujarat. Kejriwal was likely to hold a meeting on Friday evening to pacify them.

Legislative Assembly elections are speculated to be held in Gujarat in December 2022 to elect 182 members of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. The schedule will be released by the Election Commission of India before the election.