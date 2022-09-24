Hawala, Love Jihad, and human trafficking rampant in Muslim-dominated areas along the Indo-Nepal border: Ground report

Several recent ground reports by OpIndia have demonstrated how swiftly demographics are shifting along India’s border with Nepal. The number of mosques and madrasas in the area is rapidly increasing. An OpIndia team visited numerous places in Nepal bordering India from August 20 to 27, 2022, to examine the ground situation. This is the 21st report in a series of articles documenting the facts discovered by the OpIndia team.

We came across several members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Seema Jagran Manch faction near the Indo-Nepal border. We discussed with them the situation on both sides of the border and spoke with Prant Yuva Pramukh Vidyabhushan and Balrampur District President Om Prakash on the demographic shift and the difficulties that arise as a result of it.

Both Vidyabhushan and Om Prakash agreed that not only has the number of mosques, madrassas, and Ibadatgahs on the Nepal-India border risen but so has the Muslim population residing in the border areas.

Muslim-dominated villages on the border

Prant Yuva Pramukh Vidyabhushan told us that the majority of villages along the Nepal border are Muslim-dominated. He included Tandwa, Balapur, Kaneidh, Raniapur, Mohkampur, and Chainpur in this list.

Funding through hawala

Vidyabhushan stated that money is entering the border areas via hawala, with a major portion of it being used for criminal purposes. He stated that the remainder of the money is being utilised to repress and conceal crimes in social work, such as placing taps (with UAE stamp). People from this area, according to Vidyabhushan, have gone to work not just in Saudi Arabia, but also in Iraq and Iran.

5 KM conspiracy belt on both sides

Vidyabhushan warned us about a particular plot that is taking place within 5 kilometres of India’s border and in that much of Nepal. He stated that the Muslim population in these 10 kilometres is booming. As bases, Vidyabhushan addressed madrasas, mosques, and Mazars. He claimed that the madrassas in this area were likewise crowded with intruders.

Fake IDs and documents

When a foreigner enters here, their ID and other documents are created along with other arrangements, according to Vidyabhushan. He called it a conspiracy and stated that the administration’s job in such circumstances is to remain silent.

According to Vidyabhushan, the administration only wakes up when an incident occurs. He stated that if an administrative official claims that everything on the border is right and usual, he is not speaking the truth.

Shelter for criminals from across the country

Vidyabhushan informed us that criminals from all around the nation frequently seek asylum on the Nepal border. He claims that this occurs because, in severe cases, they breach the border and enter Nepal. Vidyabhushan asserted that many criminals who commit crimes in major cities such as Delhi and Mumbai are taking shelter on the Nepal border.

According to Vidyabhushan, the cause for the little communal tension near the Nepal border is a plan to keep the agencies away from that side. According to him, the anti-social individuals lurking on the border are keeping quiet because they do not want to be noticed by any security agency.

Balrampur is on the verge of becoming a Muslim-majority district

According to Vidyabhushan, ancient demographic statistics can be examined to discover how the Muslim population is fast-rising throughout the region. Vidyabhushan identified the nearby district of Siddharth Nagar as having a Muslim majority. In addition, he stated that the district of Balrampur is on the verge of becoming practically entirely Muslim.

Vidyabhushan

Muslim winner of municipal elections for 20 years

Vidyabhushan went on to say that if someone wants to know about the rise in the Muslim population at the grassroots level, he may look to the Balrampur Municipal Corporation elections. He gave the example of 20 years ago when there was a Hindu winner, but for the previous 20 years, only Muslims have won municipal elections here.

Love Jihad and human trafficking

Vidyabhushan warned us that if security and intelligence organisations do a thorough inquiry, a lot of information will emerge from the border areas. He said that human trafficking was taking place among the Hindus, particularly the Tharu females who had relocated along the border. According to Vidyabhushan, the majority of trafficked females are ensnared in the hands of smugglers by love jihad and sold in foreign nations.

According to Vidyabhushan and another local civilian, there is a significant contrast in the working styles of the SSB and the local police. Many cross-border crimes, he claims, have halted with the deployment of SSB. Vidyabhushan informed us that the administrative officials are aware of all the new Ibadatgahs being erected along the border, yet they take no action. He added that the majority of Islamic houses of worship are in violation of the criteria, and their maps, etc., have not been approved.

Conspiracy for a crisis in future

Vidyabhushan asserted that the new houses of worship being erected on the border are part of a larger future plot. He claimed that the conspirators foresee a civil war in the country in the future. He also stated that from the Mazars established near the railway station, these conspirators can target transportation resources in the future if there is a crisis in future.

In addition, he identified such conspirators as being active around the roadways and bus stations. According to Vidyabhushan, the unlawful Islamic worship sites along highway bridges are a plot to halt traffic in the future during times of crisis.

Population imbalance result of inaction by previous governments

In a conversation with OpIndia, Om Prakash, District President of Seema Jagran Manch, stated that past regimes’ actions are primarily responsible for the current border situation. He stated that realising the responsibilities of Seema Jagran Manch, he is making efforts to strengthen and empower the Hindu society existing on the Nepal border. Om Prakash went on to say that they are also offering specific training to the Tharu tribe, who live on the border, in order to get admission into the army and police.

Om Prakash.

Om Prakash and Vidyabhushan both stated that the government should pay close attention to what is going on along the Nepal border. He offered historical instances of how criminals like Mirza Dilshad Baig and Rizwan Zaheer thrived there while Hinduist leaders like Mangre Singh were assassinated.

Although both recognised that a lot has changed since the Yogi government took office, they voiced optimism for increased security exercises. Aside from these two, the locals present acknowledged that things have changed under the current government, but that more progress is required.

