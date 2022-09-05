A man celebrating his second marriage in Madannapet, Hyderabad, quickly turned into a run-and-chase affair after the groom saw his first wife arriving with police officials. Syed Nazeer, the groom who threw a reception party on his second marriage, thought it wise to dash off from the venue when he saw his first wife, Dr Sana Samreen, enter the venue with police officers.

The incident took place on September 4 when Nazeer held a reception party on account of his second marriage. Nazeer had not informed his first wife about his second marriage. Therefore, Samreen’s arrival at the venue with police officials set Nazeer on his heels, sending him into panic and forcing him to escape from the rear entrance of the place.

Abdul Waheed, brother of Samreen, spoke to Deccan Chronicle about the incident. “My sister married Syed soon after he came from New Zealand in 2019. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he was stuck here, and we took care of his expenses. However, he demanded Rs 15 lakh, which we could not pay. He then began keeping away from my sister,” he said.

Samreen, too, revealed that Nazeer continuously harassed her for money. She added that during the second wave of COVID-19, she served Nazeer’s uncle and gave most of her savings to him for his treatment after he had tested positive for the virus. The lady, who has a 22-month-old son with Syed, further added that she had filed a complaint against her husband for harassing her for money.

Then one day, Samreen learned that Syed was marrying again and that too, without informing her, after which she decided to take strict action against him. Samreen got police officials and crashed Syed’s wedding reception party, following which her husband fled from the place. Samreen then filed a written complaint against Syed at the Santosh Nagar police station, reported Deccan Chronicle.