Sunday, September 4, 2022
“Incidents happen”, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren about the murder of a minor tribal girl in Dumka

Notably, Dumka is a long-held stronghold of Hemant Soren and his family.

OpIndia Staff
Hemant Soren has a big influence in the Dumka area. Image Source: Times of India
Jharkhand’s chief minister Hemant Soren while reacting to the case of a minor tribal girl’s murder said that such incidents keep happening. He made these remarks on 4th September 2022 when he was interacting with the media.

On September 3, CM Soren while tweeting about the incident shared that the accused in the case has been arrested and he has instructed police to take necessary legal steps in the case.

Hemant Soren said, “Incidents happen. Where do they not take place? How should we look at these incidents?” He further said that he has expressed his thoughts in the tweet he posted a day before. Notably, Dumka is a long-held stronghold of Hemant Soren and his family. The Chief Minister has tried to stop protests against such incidents in the past by imposing section 144 whenever he could.

A 14-year-old tribal girl was raped and hanged from a tree by a certain Arman Ansari. Babulal Marandi, former Chief Minister of the state and leader of the opposition in the current assembly, shared this news from his Twitter handle. The accused Arman Ansari has been arrested in this case.

This is not the first gruesome murder to come to light from Dumka recently. Late last month, a teenage girl was burnt alive while sleeping in her home by Shahrukh Hussain and his friend for ignoring his advances. As per reports, Dumka is becoming a hub of such cases thanks to indoctrination by banned Jihadi organizations from Bangladesh.

Searched termsDumka tribal girl murder
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

