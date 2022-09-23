Following the anti-Hindu attacks in Leicester and Birmingham, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar Wednesday met with his British counterpart James Cleverly whilst at the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday and expressed India’s concerns over the security and welfare of the Indian community in the UK.

“Shared my concern about the security and welfare of the Indian community in the UK. Welcomed his assurances in that regard,” Jaishankar said in a tweet following his meeting with Cleverly.

The EAM also said that he discussed the India-UK Roadmap 2030, Indo-Pacific, Ukraine and UNSC matters. “A warm conversation with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. Discussed taking forward Roadmap 2030. Our conversation also covered global issues including Indo-Pacific, Ukraine and UNSC matters,” Jaishankar Tweeted.

Meanwhile, the MEA on Thursday said that the Indian High Commission is in contact with the UK side to prevent such attacks and take action against the perpetrators. MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We are in touch with diplomatic and security authorities on the matter.”

Indian High Commission in London condemns attack on Indian diaspora in UK

On Monday, the Indian High Commission in London, in a strongly worded note, condemned the violence perpetrated against the Indian community in the UK. In its statement, HCI London also pointed out the vandalisation of premises and symbols of the Hindu religion. The HCI has strongly taken up the matter with the UK authorities and sought immediate action against those involved in the attacks. The HCI also called upon authorities to provide protection to those affected by this violence.

Leicester violence

In August 2022, after India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup, an Islamist mob reportedly attacked Hindus in Leicester following a scuffle during an Indian community celebration. A week later, the violence resumed, with Islamists attacking Hindus for days beginning on September 4th. As a result, the Indian community in the UK, particularly in Leicester, has been subjected to vandalism and desecration of Hindu symbols by an Islamist mob. However, a segment of the ‘liberal’ and leftist media, as well as Islamists and their apologists, have attempted to portray the Indian community, particularly Hindus, as aggressors.