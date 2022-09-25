Several recent ground reports by OpIndia have demonstrated how swiftly demographics are changing along India’s border with Nepal. The number of mosques and madrasas in the area is rapidly increasing. OpIndia team visited numerous places along Nepal’s border with India from August 20 to 27, 2022, to examine the ground situation. This is the 22nd report in a series of articles documenting the facts discovered by the OpIndia team.

The OpIndia team met Kailashnath Shukla, BJP MLA from the Tulsipur assembly constituency in India’s Balrampur district, near the Nepal border. During our interaction, the BJP MLA revealed that not only is the Muslim population near the Nepal border growing, but so are their places of worship. The BJP MLA said that he will take up the subject with the government and administration, admitting that they have not paid enough attention to the matter.

MLA Kailashnath Shukla has vindicated the word in the media that the Muslim population on the Indo-Nepal border is rising rapidly. He stated that owing to the forest and steep terrain, it is difficult for the government and administration to keep a close eye on the border operations. The MLA also expressed concern that the anti-national elements are fortifying a specific stretch of Nepal’s route to India.

Increase in number of Islamic places of worship in border areas

In a discussion with OpIndia, BJP MLA Shukla stated that not only has the one-sided population in the border areas expanded but so have the religious institutions. According to him, as a result of this move, there has been an upsurge in crimes such as smuggling on the border between India and Nepal. The MLA confessed that the number of places of worship in his assembly have risen abnormally.

In response to a query, MLA Kailashnath Shukla stated that it is true that the majority of persons selling land in the Tulsipur region of the border area are Hindus, while those buying it are Muslims. According to the MLA, there are several reasons for this, the most important being the economic factor.

Another factor, according to the MLA, is that Hindus face a lot of pressure in Muslim-majority communities, and when they face pressure, they leave that area.

The BJP MLA labelled it a migration and stated that members of a specific group are not only becoming wealthy by purchasing the land of such fleeing Hindus but are also engaging in a variety of other activities.

Population equilibrium disrupted in the area

According to MLA Kailashnath Shukla, who was born in the same border region, there used to be a balance between the Hindu and Muslim populations when he was a youngster. He stated that the previous equilibrium in Nepal’s border regions has been disrupted because of the rapid expansion in the population of a certain religion. The MLA claims that in the border regions, occurrences like love jihad and conversion have just started to get attention.

The BJP MLA blamed the local authorities for the current state of affairs on the Nepal border while also taking into account his own ignorance and negligence. He said that today’s situation at the Indo-Nepal border might have been avoided if the administrative staff had been vigilant or had properly carried out their duties. The BJP MLA stated that he will discuss this with district and state officials and will put in his best efforts to resolve the current predicament.

The boundaries of the mosques or madrasas are not clearly defined, according to Kailashnath Shukla. Then, as part of a conspiracy an older property is claimed to be a part of it and more area is encroached upon. In order to have it monitored while maintaining all checks and balances, he said he will now speak with the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police.

Newly built mosques declared old

The camaraderie and peace that were formerly evident in society, according to MLA Kailashnath Shukla, are no longer apparent. The MLA claims that in the past, Hindus contributed to Muslim festivals as well, and that on the day, Hindus celebrated more joyously than Muslims. According to Kailashnath, Muslims have recently become hypersensitive, and they are making attempts to disrupt the social equilibrium.

The BJP MLA said that mazars are meticulously planned in the area. He claimed that once a vacant site is initially noticed, it is guarded and incense sticks are lit there. Following that, unlawful gatherings would take place at the site. Thereafter, a mazar is erected there.

BJP MLA Kailashnath further said that whatever would occur in Nepal, it will undoubtedly have an effect on India. He also stated that Bangladeshis and Pakistanis frequently take advantage of Nepal’s open border with India.

