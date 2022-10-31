Twitter and Elon Musk: Nightmare for Left, petrified of free speech

The Global Left is living its worst nightmare. They have suddenly been ushered into a dystopian reality where they probably are about to lose their grip on the absolute monopoly they had on which opinions should or should not be aired. They are, perhaps for the first time, being faced with a situation where a major platform that was meant to facilitate the democratisation of speech is poised to do just that – let opposing voices prevail – or that is what it seems like. Recently, the $44 Billion deal reached its fruition, making Elon Musk the owner of social media giant Twitter.

In the run-up to the deal, the global Left had a meltdown. From the United States of America, several videos emerged where those who despite opposing voices, vowed to leave the platform if Elon Musk takes over. The media was relentless and still is, talking about how democracy would die in darkness if Elon Musk took over the platform. One of the first steps that Musk took, post the takeover, was to fire the top executives of Twitter – CEO Parag Agrawal, legal head and censorship chief Vijaya Gadde and the CFO, Ned Segal.

Musk also took to Twitter to say that the content moderation policy of Twitter had not changed yet, however, he was contemplating forming a diverse committee to review content before the suspension.

Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.



No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

What perhaps upsets the Left the most about Musk, is that he has, rather openly, refused to toe their line. Recently, Musk shared a news link that claim that the husband of Nancy Pelosi was attacked in his home by a male prostitute who was a close friend of his. Given that Pelosi is an integral part of the Left’s delusion, the outrage against Musk was substantial. The New York Times even published an article claiming that Musk had shared a link to target the Pelosis from a website that regularly shares fake news. It is claimed that the news was a fake conspiracy theory and that there was confirmation that the attack on House Speaker’s husband was not by a male prostitute that he was allegedly with. It was also confirmed that Mr Pelosi did not know his attacker personally.

Elon Musk had tweeted directly to Hillary Clinton, the candidate who fought against Trump and lost, giving rise to a torrent of fake campaigns that was directed at Donald Trump. The USA was also thrown into crisis after it was alleged by the Left that Trump had manipulated votes and “stolen” the election.

Musk later deleted his tweet – resulting in the New York Times article that is now in question.

News article by The New York Times

Responding to the article by The New York Times, Elon Musk tweeted, “This is fake – I did *not* tweet out a link to The New York Times!”.

This is fake – I did *not* tweet out a link to The New York Times! pic.twitter.com/d6V6m5ATW2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

What’s worse? In response to a Twitter user in the same thread, Musk wrote, “All news has bias, some more than others”.

All news has bias, some more than others — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

This is an objective truth that the Left has failed to acknowledge and in fact, subverted so they can pretend to be credible while being woefully ideologically and politically driven. The media has long been monopolised by those who use to cloak of ‘neutrality’ to further their own political bias. Here is an example that is often pushed under the rug – while the Left media is more than happy to brand those who don’t agree with their politics as “fake news”, they have long spread fake news themselves and get funding from dubious sources as well.

As per reports that emerged in July 2021, Time Magazine received $700,000, $371,577 was paid to the Financial Times, $291,000 to Foreign Policy Magazine, $272,000 to Los Angeles Times and over $1 million to other such prominent media publications. To add to it, as per the Justice Department, China Daily has also been paying these publications for advertising. This includes paying The New York Times $50,000, Foreign Policy $240,000, The Des Moines Register $34,600 and CQ-Roll Call $76,000.

It spent a total of $11,002,628 on advertising in US newspapers, and another $265,822 on advertising with Twitter despite the microblogging site being banned in China itself.

Some more publications that reflected as China Daily’s clients include The Los Angeles Times, The Seattle Times, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, The Chicago Tribune, The Houston Chronicle and The Boston Globe.

The revelations were made after the China Daily submitted its first detailed breakdown of payments to American news outlets in its recent 2021 June 01 filings. The Justice Department had allegedly for years required China Daily to disclose its activities semi-annually under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). The outlet disclosed the expenditures incurred for the period between November 2016 and April 2020. The Daily Caller in a report also revealed that the China Daily paid more than $4.6 million to The Washington Post and nearly $6 million to The Wall Street Journal since November 2016. Both these publications reportedly carried paid supplements that China Daily produces called “China Watch.”

Besides, all major “neutral” paragons of journalism are owned by those who have a declared political position. The Guardian has links to Omidyar, George Soros, the Rockefeller Foundation, Ford Foundation and more and The Washington Post is owned by Jeff Bezos. In India, Congress owns large chunks of the media, a fact that is hardly spoken about and “neutral” journalists display blatant bias while some have familial connections to political parties and openly bat against opposing ideologies.

Noam Chomsky explained the mass media rather perfectly, except for one pesky point. He essentially said that the mass media applies ‘filters’ to ensure that the information flow toes the line of the establishment. The news ‘filters’ include what information is allowed to be given by those who control mass media, and the wealth/profit thereof, what information would sit well with advertisers, the reliance on ‘experts’ funded and approved by those who control the media and the most important, ‘flak’. If any media platform chooses to go against the establishment and the information that mass media has deemed fit for consumption, that platform is vilified, tarnished, discredited and deemed unfit by the mass media.

Chomsky says that “The raw material of news must pass through successive filters, leaving only the cleansed residue fit to print”.

Of course, Chomsky also talks about “anticommunism’ as a national religion and control mechanism”, but one can fairly conclude that the world over, the flow of information and the ‘filters’ to news is applied far more with the prism of what the Left deems fit to print.

With world media getting funding from those with political biases, the information that finally reaches the masses is bound to be coloured with the ideological prism of the money bags and the journalists themselves. So far, anyone who has dared to go against the stream has received “flak” from the corporate, established media.

In that sense, Elon Musk is absolutely right – all news has a bias, some more than others. The Left media has a bias towards what they believe to be the ideologically moral position, as does the media, mostly alternate, that believes that the Left’s position is immoral and untenable. The difference mostly is the fact that so far, the non-Left hardly controlled the flow of information enough to affect substantial change and democratise speech to the extent that the Left loses its hegemony.

With the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk, one might see Left principles not being shoved down the throats of those who don’t agree with some of their delusions. For example, today, if someone “misgenders” an individual, they can be thrown off the platform. Gender politics is purely a product of the global left. They want to force the entire world to believe that biological men “can give birth” simply because they one day wake up and claim that they are women. They want the world to concede to the delusion that if a 6 feet tall man with a penis and testicles “believes” that he is a “woman”, he should be able to compete in women’s sports and use the same space made only for women.

Sample this.

The male has tried to breast feed the baby, of course to no avail. pic.twitter.com/ti8bG7e7t2 — Mari (@marimillenial) July 12, 2021

This couple involves a biological female, Ahanu, who claims to be the father of the child and a biological male, Petrona, who claims to be the mother. The picture, a still from a video, capture Petrona attempting to breastfeed the baby but failing at it because he cannot lactate. The couple uses supplements to complement the nutrient requirements of the baby.

“The baby has been able to latch, but I’ve not been able to produce any milk,” Petrona says. “Being able to even be a part of a process where I’m trying to create milk and my body, it makes me feel very excited. I’m this baby’s mother, so by doing this it’s helping me feel really connected to the pregnancy,” he says while confirming that he receives medication to stimulate male lactation. Ahanu is the biological mother of the baby.

Now, if you were to call the biological man a man and say that the man can’t breastfeed (and whatever this is, is bordering on child abuse), you will get thrown off Twitter and your speech will be considered hate speech. “Misgendering” is a legitimate reason that can be used to report “hate speech” and “abuse” on Twitter.

Essentially, the Left has legitimised a delusion and if you, as a sane, thinking, rational individual, question this collective delusion, your speech is “hate speech” and you deserve to be de-platformed.

With Elon Musk taking over Twitter, this arm-twisting could potentially come to an end. If Elon Musk believes that all news has a bias, the platform now may not be allowed to censor stories – like the Hunter Biden story – that are inconvenient to the Left, which also means that alternate media and voices that don’t yield to the Left narrative may be able to air their views without being silenced. This also means that the Left might not be able to use Twitter to force people to partake in whatever new delusion they choose to endorse and thrust down people’s throats.

This is a reality that the Left will take some time to get used to. While pretending to be the harbingers of free speech, absolute free speech for those who challenge their worldview is precisely what they fear the most. Their faith in free speech is limited to a specific kind of speech that they endorse. Any attempt to democratise speech where opposing voices are given an equal footing will be opposed tooth and nail, as can be seen in the case of Twitter and Elon Musk now.

I will look into this. Twitter should be even-handed, favoring neither side. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

Nobody knows yet if Elon Musk would succeed in making Twitter ‘even handed’, but the mere possibility that he could, has sent the Left into a tizzy. Free speech is the Left’s kryptonite and if Elon Musk succeeds, Twitter may prove to be the end of the Left’s hegemony world over.