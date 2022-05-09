Pakistanis ask Danish Kaneria to go to India over 'forced conversion' row

On Monday (May 9), former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria shared how he was forced to remain silent on the plight of forced conversion in Pakistan. He had also accused ex-Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi of forcibly trying to convert him to Islam. However, his revelations have not gone down well with ordinary Pakistanis who refuse to acknowledge this problem.

In a tweet, Danish Kaneria said, “When I raised my voice against forced conversion, I was threatened that my career would be destroyed.” Within minutes, Pakistanis descended on his Twitter timeline and accused him of lying and defaming Pakistan.

They also asked him to leave the country and settle in India instead. “Bro, I don’t (think) Shahid bhai has forced you to convert. He might have told you about Islam but didn’t force you as Islam doesn’t allow forceful conversion,” wrote one Ahmad Raza.

He further claimed, “Instead of highlighting the privileges being given to Hindu and Other Non-Mulsim communities, you are making false comments.”

Another user Muhammad Kashif accused Danish Kaneria of making up a concocted story.

He also asked the former Pakistani spinner to go to India instead. “Your (Youtube) channel is mostly watched in India. You can go to India and can give updates on IPL. Thank you,” Kashif tweeted.

One Abdur Rashid wrote in Urdu, “If you like India so much, then go away.”

Another Pakistani tweeted, “Ungrateful character! Spitting on the plate where you ate.” He then went on to personally attack Danish Kaneria. “Career? That you destroyed yourself. Now stop looking for cheap face and inciting hate,” he claimed.

Another Pakistani user wrote, “After fixing matches, you are taking refuge of religion. You have stooped so low for increasing engagement on your Youtube channel. Did not expect this from you. Pakistan has given you fame. Maybe the love of Indians has sunk your boat.”

Allegations made by Danish Kaneria against Shahid Afridi

On April 29 this year, Danish Kaneria accused his former team-mate Shahid Afridi of ill-treatment for being a Hindu. He had called Afridi a characterless forger and a liar.

While speaking to IANS, Kaneria remarked, “Shahid Afridi always let me down. He used to keep me on the bench and not let me play One Day International matches. He didn’t want me to be on the team.”

He further said that Shahid Afridi is a characterless and false person. He also told the news agency that Shahid Afridi was jealous of his good performances and provoked other players against him. Kaneria said that ignoring all these things, he used to focus only on cricket.

Later in another interview with Zee News on May 4, Danish Kaneria said, “Yes, Afridi used to often tell me to convert to Islam. But, I never used to take him seriously. I believe in my religion and it does not depend on cricket.

In an EXPLOSIVE interview with Zee News, Ex-Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria claims Shahid Afridi forced him to convert to Islam, reveals which Indian batter was a nightmare for Pakistan team, & opens up about #ViratKohliVsBabarAzam debate@DanishKaneria61 @kanaujia_rachit pic.twitter.com/R0M02gTmWz — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) May 4, 2022

While speaking to The News International on May 6, Shahid Afridi cried foul and accused Kaneria of not being a ‘man of character.’

“Kaneria was like my younger brother and I played with him for many years. If my attitude was bad then why he did not complain to the Pakistan Cricket Board or the department he was playing for,” Afridi argued.

Accusing Danish Kaneria of giving interviews to ‘enemy nation’ India, Afridi said, “He is accusing me in order to get cheap fame and make money. He is giving interviews to our enemy country which can incite religious sentiments. Everyone knows about his character.”

When I raised my voice against forced conversion, I was threatened that my career would be destroyed. — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) May 9, 2022

Following Afridi’s allegations, Kaneria slammed Afridi for calling India an ‘enemy country’. “India is not our enemy. Our enemies are those who instigate people in the name of religion. If you consider India as your enemy, then don’t ever go to any Indian media channel,” Danish Kaneria tweeted.

Danish Kaneria is the highest wicket-taking spinner for Pakistan in Test cricket, and 4th on the overall list behind Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Imran Khan.