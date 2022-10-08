Sunday, October 9, 2022
Updated:

Delhi: 8-year-old girl abducted and killed by neighbour Anwar to take revenge on her brother in Narela, arrested

Anwar made another person named Raja Babu an accused of murder and tried to mislead the police, but the investigation did not find the involvement of Raja Babu.

Anwar killed the minor girl to avenge an old dispute with her brother. Image Source: Twitter handle of ANI
Delhi Police have arrested an accused named Anwar in connection with the murder of an 8-year-old girl in Delhi’s Narela area. In the CCTV footage of the crime, the arrested accused was seen taking the girl with him. After this, the police identified him with the help of CCTV and arrested him on Saturday 8th October 2022.

Around 10 pm on Friday, the police received the information that the 8-year-old girl is missing from Narela in Delhi. After the CCTV footage of the road, about 150 meters away from the girl’s house, was checked, it was revealed that a person was taking the girl with him. After this, the police investigated and identified the accused. Around 11.30 pm, the police nabbed the accused who was identified as Anwar. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Devesh Kumar Mahla said that Anwar killed the girl to avenge the beating he had received from the girl’s brother.

Investigations revealed the family of the accused Anwar and the deceased minor girl live nearby. The interrogation of the accused revealed that the accused was having a dispute with the girl’s brother. The girl’s brother had beaten up the accused some time ago. To avenge this, Anwar killed his sister.

Anwar told the police that to take revenge on the girl’s brother, he took the girl about a kilometer away from her house, where he killed her. After getting the information, the police recovered the body and the forensic team reached the spot and investigated the incident. 

According to the police, the post-mortem revealed strangulation and a fracture of the head. Reportedly, Anwar smashed her head with a stone. Although no evidence of sexual harassment has been found, nothing is ruled out before the probe is completed. The police had registered a case on the basis of a missing complaint. Later, the police registered a case of murder and arrested the accused.

Initially, accused Anwar made another person named Raja Babu an accused of murder and tried to mislead the police, but the investigation did not find the involvement of Raja Babu.

