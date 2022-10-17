MP: Akram poses as Amar to rape mother of 2, in a hotel, absconds

On Sunday (October 16), another case of Love Jihad (Grooming Jihad) came to light after the Madhya Pradesh police registered a case against a man named Mohammad Akram for impersonating as a Hindu, luring a woman and then raping her in a hotel.

As per reports, the incident occurred in Bhopal city of Madhya Pradesh. The accused claimed to be Amar Kushwaha in a bid to develop a friendship with the victim. After talking to her for a month over call, Akram took her to a hotel and raped her.

He then coerced her into converting to Islam and also threatened to kill her. It has come to light that the Hindu woman is a mother of two children and used to reside in the Ashok Garden locality of Bhopal.

MP| Woman complained that 2 months ago she became friends with a man.He introduced himself as Amar Kushwaha. Today he took her to a hotel &raped her.He revealed his real name as Mohd. Akram.FIR registered on the basis of complaint. Search on to nab him:SHO MP Nagar,Bhopal (16.10) pic.twitter.com/kToQbZcPMg — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 16, 2022

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religious Act 2020 on the basis of the complaint of the Hindu girl.

While speaking about the development to ANI, Sudhir Arjariya informed, “The complainant girl told that she has been talking to a young man on call for a month, who introduced himself as Amar Kushwaha, who took her to the hotel today and raped her.”

He further added, “Later he revealed himself as Mohammad Akram. And also pressurized her to change religion for marriage.”Arjariya is the station in charge of the Madhya Pradesh Nagar police.

After the matter became public, the Hindu outfit ‘Sanskriti Bachao Manch’ reached the police station and demanded strict punishment for the accused to stop the rising cases of grooming jihad. The cops have now launched a manhunt to nab Akram, who has been on the run from law enforcement authorities.

Firdos Khan arrested for forcibly converting woman to Islam in MP

Earlier in July this year, a 21-year-old woman was physically assaulted by one Firdos Khan and forced to convert to Islam. According to the reports, the incident occurred in the Moghat area of Titgaon in the Khandwa district.

On refusing the proposal of conversion to Islam, the girl was abducted by Firdos who took her to Khandwa Railway station and forced her to accompany him to Jabalpur. On July 1, the duo first reached Khandwa, then Burhanpur and then Jabalpur.

The accused also forcefully developed physical relations with the girl during the travel. Firdos was eventually nabbed by the cops.