On Saturday, October 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly launched the 5G network in India. At New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan, the Prime Minister unveiled the 5G services during the ongoing India Mobile Congress (IMC). India has finally launched the much-awaited service, which will be available soon in key Indian cities and will be available throughout the country by 2023 at the latest, about five years after the country took its first steps toward its implementation.

Reliance Jio has already provided a timeframe for the deployment of Jio 5G services to its consumers. The telecom operator revealed earlier this year at its annual general meeting (AGM) 2022 event that it will roll out 5G services in stages. To begin with, 5G services of Jio will be available in four locations before Diwali, which falls later this month. Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai are going to be the first ones to get the 5G services from Jio.

To start with, even in these four cities, selected customers will get the 5G benefits. Not everyone with a Jio number in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, or Mumbai would be able to experience 5G before Diwali. However, within 2 years, everyone in the country will be able to get a 5G connection if they desire.

Benefits of 5G network

People will profit from 5G because of the faster Internet speeds and reduced latency it offers over 4G. 5G internet speeds can reach 10-100 Gbps at their peak, compared to 4G’s pinnacle of 100 Mbps. Similarly, 4G latency ranges between 10-100 ms (milliseconds), and 5G latency is predicted to be less than 1 ms. Latency is the amount of time it takes for a device to deliver data packets and get a response.

5G has the ability to create new economic possibilities and societal advantages, making it a transformative force in Indian society. By 2035, the total positive economic effect of 5G on India is anticipated to be $450 billion, as per a statement by the Ministry of Communications.

The two most common configurations for 5G networks are standalone and non-standalone. In the standalone option, which Jio has chosen, the 5G network operates using specialised equipment and coexists with the present 4G network, whereas in the non-standalone mode, the 5G network is supported by the 4G core infrastructure.

Non-standalone networks are substantially less expensive and take much less time to provide services than standalone networks since they are built on existing infrastructure. Jio has committed to investing Rs 2 lakh crore in its standalone 5G network. Most smartphones today can connect to non-standalone 5G networks, which are basically 5G airwaves broadcast over 4G networks, and will require software upgrades from their manufacturers to connect to standalone networks.