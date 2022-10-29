Rajasthan: 4 Muslim youths vandalise Hindu temple, Govardhan Puja prasad thrown on floor, protestors say Congress MLA was trying to protect accused

Vandalism in a temple on the day of Govardhan Puja has been reported in the Bhiwadi district of Alwar, Rajasthan. According to reports, Hindus from the Dalit community were distributing Annakoot Prasad in the Shiv Mandir of Hamiraka village, which is located in the Sheikhpura police station area, when four boys from the Muslim community attacked the temple and threw all the prasad. Those who tried to stop them were also assaulted.

कांग्रेस राज में बहुसंख्यक समाज के पर्वों व धार्मिक स्थलों पर आघात की घटनाएं लगातार हो रही हैं।



अलवर के मंदिर में तोड़फोड़ और त्योहार पर हमले के मामले में त्वरित कार्रवाई न करके कांग्रेस सरकार चरमपंथियों को बचाना चाहती है! दोषी अविलंब पकड़े न गए, तो हम सरकार को नहीं छोड़ने वाले। pic.twitter.com/zp8AkZZgOw — RajyavardhanRathore (@Ra_THORe) October 28, 2022

The reported incident took place on October 26. Several Dalits were preparing Prasad for Govardhan Pooja when Mubarak, Mufeed, Taleem, and Joam Khan forcibly entered and vandalised the Hindu temple. The accused Muslim youths also threw Prasad on the ground. When the people present inside the temple tried to stop them, the Muslim miscreants threatened to kill them. The victim went to Sheikhpura police station and told their ordeal, however, the police did not reportedly take any action.

An angry mob protested outside the police station. Many BJP leaders along with workers, including former Bhiwadi Municipal Council chairman Sandeep Dayma, former MLA Maman Singh Yadav, and BJYM district president Abhay Singh, arrived at the scene after learning about the incident. In the wake of the law and order situation, the police deployed a team of officers to Sheikhpura. Two people were arrested. ASP Vipin Sharma has assured to arrest of the remaining suspects within 24 hours.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, Tijara MLA from Congress Sandeep Yadav arrived at the scene after the incident, when protesters demanded the arrest of the accused. When they saw him, BJP workers claimed he had come to save the accused party. Following this, there was an argument between MLA supporters and BJP workers. After police intervention situation was brought under control.

It is worth noting that on Diwali, some Muslim miscreants in Kaithwara beat up Hindus objecting to the bursting of crackers. In the incident, one person was seriously injured. However, the Bharatpur police flatly denied the assault was caused over the bursting of firecrackers.