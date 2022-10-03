Journalist’ Rana Ayyub on Monday shared a tweet by fake Twitter account of Swadeshi Jagran Manch to attack the RSS and the Modi government.

Ayyub, who is mired in a donation scandal and has a habit of sharing fake news, took to Twitter to share a tweet posted by an account that called itself ‘Swadeshi Jagaran Manch-KM (Economic Wing of RSS) and accused the Sangh of celebrating the assassination of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

“Prime minister Narendra Modi, they are celebrating the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, they call themselves the economic wing of the RSS. Your silence, the lack of action against these seditious and terror elements by you and @HMOIndia is an open endorsement @PMOIndia,” Ayyub tweet.

Source: Twitter

The donation fraud accused attacked PM Modi, alleging that lack of action against the “seditious and terror elements” is an open endorsement.

It is, however, worth noting that Ms Ayyub shared tweet posted by a fake Twitter handle to attack PM Modi and the RSS. Ms Ayyub shared a screenshot of the tweet posted by an account whose handle goes by @jagaran_manch and which is not verified on Twitter and has only 12 followers.

Rana Ayyub leans on fake account to attack RSS and Modi Government

The original Twitter account of Swadeshi Jagran Manch is @swadeshimanch and not the account whose tweet was shared by Rana Ayyub. Here’s the verified account of the organisation:-

source: Twitter

A cursory glance at the tweets posted by the official Twitter account of Swadeshi Manch reveals that it has been a long time since it posted a tweet, and has only intermittently retweeted tweets posted by others.

However, in her bid to attack the RSS and the Modi government, Ms Ayyub shared the tweet by a fake account before verifying if the claims made by it are true or whether the account is authentic.

It is worth noting that the pandal that showcased an idol resembling Mahatma Gandhi instead of an Asura being killed by Goddess Durga was organised was from Kolkata, the capital of Mamata Banerjee-ruled West Bengal.

Additionally, the pandal was reportedly organised by the All India Hindu Mahasabha, an organisation that has got nothing to do with the RSS. Both RSS and All India Hindu Mahasabha are two independent organisation and have no affiliate relationship. Moreover, a case has already been registered against All India Hindu Mahasabha and the idol was remade to look like an Asura once again.