On Thursday, six people were arrested by Sarai Mamrez Police, the trans-Ganga region in Prayagraj for hurting religious feelings while protesting against the installation of a saffron flag at a Ramleela venue. The accused were arrested for allegedly hurling abuses at Hindu deities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and tearing a saffron flag.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Miyan Ka Pura village when the accused started arguing with the chairperson of the Ramleela committee and others over the placing of a saffron flag over the Ramleela venue, Sarai Mamrez Police SHO Tarunendra Tripathi informed. “Mohammad Faiz, Mohammad Shamim, Wasim, Asgar Ali, Mohammad Monis, Asif Ali are among those arrested, all of them are residents of Miyan Ka Pura,” SHO Tripathi added.

Notably, for the last 54 years, Ramleela is being organized in the Miyan Ka Pura village. Saffron flags were installed at the Ramleela ground. However, accused Faiz along with other accused persons arrived at the Ramleela ground on Wednesday night and tore the saffron flag. Bajrang Dal activists alleged that the accused Muslim youths threatened to stop Ramleela, reportedly, abusing Hindu deities and even making derogatory remarks about PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath.

As soon as the police reached the spot, the accused fled, Ramleela committee organizer Vijay Sahu and Bajrang Dal Convenor Brijesh Sahu said in the complaint.

An FIR was lodged after Bajrang Dal members lodged a complaint and the six identified Muslim youths and 150 unidentified persons were booked under relevant sections. The police force has been deployed in the area to ensure law and order, informed trans-Ganga SP Abhishek Agarwal.